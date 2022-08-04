The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 4, 2022
Nation/World News

Feds charge 4 police officers in raid that killed Breonna Taylor

The charges are against former officers Joshua Jaynes, Brett Hankison and Kelly Goodlett, along with Sgt. Kyle Meany.

By  Dylan Lovan | Associated Press
   
SHARE Feds charge 4 police officers in raid that killed Breonna Taylor
merlin_107402892.jpg

This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.

AP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. Justice Department announced civil rights charges Thursday against four Louisville police officers over the drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose fatal shooting contributed to the racial justice protests that rocked the U.S. in the spring and summer of 2020.

The charges are another effort to hold law enforcement accountable for the killing of the 26-year-old medical worker after one of the officers was acquitted of state charges earlier this year.

Federal officials “share but cannot fully imagine the grief” felt by Taylor’s family, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in announcing the charges.

“Breonna Taylor should be alive today,” he said. The charges range from unlawful conspiracies, use of force and obstruction of justice, Garland said.

The charges are against former officers Joshua Jaynes, Brett Hankison and Kelly Goodlett, along with Sgt. Kyle Meany.

Local activists and members of the Taylor family celebrated the charges and thanked federal officials.

Related

“This is a day when Black women saw equal justice in America,” lawyer Benjamin Crump said.

Some of Taylor’s family and other supporters gathered in a park downtown Thursday and chanted “Say her name, Breonna Taylor!”

Taylor was shot to death by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while executing the search warrant. Taylor’s boyfriend fired a shot that hit one of the officers as they came through the door and they returned fire, striking Taylor multiple times.

AP22216585997881.jpg

Attorney General Merrick Garland with Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil Rights Division, speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Garland said the officers at Taylor’s home just after midnight on March 13, 2020, “were not involved in the drafting of the warrant, and were unaware of the false and misleading statements.” Hankison was the only officer charged Thursday who was on the scene that night.

Hankison is facing two civil rights charges alleging he used excessive force when he retreated from Taylor’s door, turned a corner and fired 10 shots into the side of her two-bedroom apartment. Bullets flew into a neighbor’s apartment, nearly striking one man.

He was acquitted by a jury of state charges of wanton endangerment earlier this year in Louisville.

Related

Jaynes had applied for the warrant to search Taylor’s house. He was fired in January 2021 by former Louisville Police interim chief Yvette Gentry for violating department standards in the preparation of a search warrant execution and for being “untruthful” in the Taylor warrant.

Jaynes and Goodlett allegedly conspired to falsify an investigative document that was written after Taylor’s death, Garland said. Federal investigators also allege Meany, who testified at Hankison’s trial earlier this year, lied to the FBI during its investigation.

Garland alleged that Jaynes and Goodlett met in a garage in May 2020 “where they agreed to tell investigators a false story.”

Next Up In News
Ex-Cook County assessor worker admits he helped lower taxes by $1M in exchange for home improvements
Melissa Bank, author of ‘The Girls’ Guide to Hunting and Fishing,’ dies at 61
Taiwan on knife’s edge of freedom
Man charged with firing gun on Pace bus on the Bishop Ford
Russian Court finds Brittney Griner guilty, gives WNBA star 9-year sentence
Boy, 17, charged with fatally shooting man in Logan Square in January
The Latest
A sign for the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.
Crime
Ex-Cook County assessor worker admits he helped lower taxes by $1M in exchange for home improvements
Lavdim Memisovski also agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to conduct that occurred between 2016 and July 2018, under then-Assessor Joe Berrios, a previous subject of interest by the feds. In his plea agreement, Memisovski admitted that his scheme involved “other” employees of the Cook County Assessor’s Office.
By Jon Seidel
 
Veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto.
White Sox
Johnny Cueto exceeding expectations of all, including White Sox pitching coach Katz
Cueto faces Rangers as White Sox open important road trip in Texas
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Author Melissa Bank is photographed in her New York apartment in 2005. Bank, who had lung cancer, died Tuesday in East Hampton, New York.&nbsp;
Books
Melissa Bank, author of ‘The Girls’ Guide to Hunting and Fishing,’ dies at 61
She needed 12 years to finish “The Girls’ Guide,” in part because of a bicycle accident that damaged her short-term memory and ability to think of words.
By Associated Press
 
A Maestro Wu knife, made in Taiwan from old Chinese shells lobbed at the island nation.
Columnists
Taiwan on knife’s edge of freedom
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit is an important step in keeping Communist China from gobbling up its democratic neighbor.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Pea protein has made its way inside a variety of products.
Eat Well
The rise of pea protein: Tiny legume packs big nutrition punch
To make it, dried yellow split peas are ground into flour that’s processed so the protein can be separated from the starches.
By Environmental Nutrition
 