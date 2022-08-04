The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 4, 2022

UpRising Bakery reaches agreement with Lake in the Hills to continue hosting events, including kid-friendly drag show: ACLU

The ACLU called the agreement a “victory for free speech” that denies a win for “violent extremists that objected to UpRising’s support for the LGBTQ+ community.”

By  Sophie Sherry
   
UpRising Bakery and Cafe, 2104 W. Algonquin Road in Lake in the Hills, was targeted July 23 by a vandal who broke out windows and scrawled hateful graffiti on the business.

UpRising Bakery and Cafe/Facebook

A bakery in Lake in the Hills has reached an agreement with the town allowing the business to continue hosting events, including a family-friendly drag show that was the target of threats and vandalism, the ACLU of Illinois announced Thursday.

On July 31, the town ordered UpRising Bakery and Cafe to stop hosting public events because the business was not zoned for entertainment. The town threatened large fines and the revocation of business and liquor licenses.

The order came about a week after the bakery was the target of a hate crime while planning a family-friendly drag brunch.

The agreement worked out with the town will allow bakery events to go on as planned in accordance with zoning laws, the ACLU said in a release.

The ACLU called the agreement a “victory for free speech” that denied a win for “violent extremists that objected to UpRising’s support for the LGBTQ+ community.”

“We are elated to have come to a mutual agreement with the village of Lake in the Hills,” said owner Corrina Bendel Sac. “We look forward to getting back to baking and holding community-centered events!”

Village officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

