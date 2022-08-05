The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 5, 2022
Other Views Commentary

Looking at the world with Cold War pessimism

We are still standing at the same crossroads we were at after Hiroshima. Do we walk along the road of peace, economic prosperity and mutual respect among nations, or do we stumble down the road to nuclear nightmare?

By  John Vukmirovich
   
SHARE Looking at the world with Cold War pessimism
People show posters that read, “Stop the war, No more Hiroshima, No more Nagasaki, No nukes, No war,” during a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, Feb. 26, 2022.

People with posters reading, “Stop the war, No more Hiroshima, No more Nagasaki, No nukes, No war,” at a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan on Feb. 26.

Eriko Noguchi/AP Photos

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine, and in a flash, Americans were made aware of the fates of cities such as Mariupol, Kharkiv and Kyiv. As the Russian assault stalled, and Vladimir Putin made his nuclear threats, another city came to my mind, marking me as a true child of the Cold War.

Hiroshima. Aug. 6, 1945. One bomb, one city.

During the 1960s and 1970s, after films such as “On the Beach,” “Fail-Safe” and, of course, “Dr. Strangelove” had made their way from movie screens to television screens, I watched them whenever they were scheduled. Despite my youth, I was mesmerized by them — yet terrified.

During those very formative years, I was also a newspaper junkie, and I followed the headlines as closely as I did the Sunday comics. Nuclear arms talks, tensions and treaties competed with Snoopy, Blondie and Smokey Stover.

Opinion bug

Opinion

In grammar school, we participated in required “disaster drills.” As the intercom blared its klaxon warning, we marched from our desks into the hallway to stand in rows facing our lockers, but we knew the score.

We lived in the shadows of the steel mills on Chicago’s Southeast Side. If war broke out, the mills would be targets, and we would be gone in a flash.

It’s no wonder that during those years, I started to have nuclear nightmares on a regular basis: bright flashes, mushroom clouds and the world on fire. They continued during the ‘70s and ‘80s, especially during the presidency of Ronald Reagan.

By the ‘90s, I found myself worrying about the state of leadership, at home and abroad. Would there come a time when we would have a generation of leaders for whom names like Hiroshima, Nagasaki and Bikini Atoll (where the first hydrogen bomb was tested) would be as trivial as the Sunday comics?

If so, would some world leader decide, “Why not, it’s just another weapon,” and issue an order that would change the world, if not obliterate it? Enter here Putin’s name (and let’s not forget Kim Jung Un).

A cautionary tale from history

Although it is August 2022, I’d like to briefly return to April 16, 1953. Recently elected President Dwight D. Eisenhower delivered what became known as his “Cross of Iron Address” to the American Society of Newspaper Editors.

In that sobering speech, Ike laid out the post-war world for Americans. We can either spend money on schools, hospitals and infrastructure, Eisenhower argued, or we can continue to spend on armaments, and by doing so, eventually stumble down the road to war. And because Russia (then the Soviet Union) also possessed the A-bomb, it would be an atomic war, and Ike knew that civilization could not survive such a conflict.

In a perfect world, there would be no atomic or nuclear weapons. Ours is, however, a less-than perfect world. We have our enemies, and under the bumbling of Donald Trump, we grew distant from past allies. If anything positive has resulted from Mr. Putin’s imperial ambitions, it is, hopefully, the renewed resolve of our European and NATO allies.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week

A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

Unfortunately, I often find myself looking at the world with lingering Cold War pessimism. While almost seven decades have passed since Ike’s famous address, I don’t see the world as having changed much.

We are still standing at the same crossroads we were at after Hiroshima. Do we walk along the road of peace, economic prosperity and mutual respect among nations, or do we stumble down the road to nuclear nightmare? Or will we allow ourselves to be pushed?

If that happens, who will be left to hear the Hiroshima peace bell ring?

John Vukmirovich is a Chicago-area writer and book reviewer.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
Enact historic bill to fight climate change to benefit America — and Illinois
A real ‘America first’ immigration policy
CTA needs to get rid of diesel buses, not add more
Taiwan on knife’s edge of freedom
Anti-violence efforts must be more than PR spin, window dressing
Put authors, readers first in ruling on merger of big publishers
The Latest
Dan Beam, 42, on the CTA Red Line platform at the North/Clybourn station. Beam fought back when he was attacked during an attempted robbery on the L on July 22. He stabbed three of his attackers before jumping from the train to safety and calling for help. Five people have been arrested on felony charges for attacking him.
The Watchdogs
More CTA riders are getting attacked, like Dan Beam, who fought off six robbers
A Sun-Times analysis finds the number of violent crimes on L and subway trains and buses has risen to a level not seen in more than a decade. “It’s unacceptable,” Beam says.
By Tom SchubaManny Ramos, and 1 more
 
The collapse of a nearly 400-feet-tall smokestack at the former Crawford coal plant in Little Village spewed a massive dust cloud that covered homes, yards and cars.
The Watchdogs
Seven months before smokestack’s botched implosion smothered Little Village in dust, Chicago city inspector issued dire warning
Of the steps that John Kryl urged his City Hall bosses be taken, “Not a single one of these things was done,” a community activist says.
By Brett Chase
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields at a recent training camp practice at Halas Hall.
Bears
8 big questions for Bears after first week of training camp
Checking on where the Bears stand and where they appear to be headed.
By Jason Lieser
 
May Nakano dressed as Queen Elizabeth for Halloween one year at the Japanese American Service Committee’s adult daycare program.
Obituaries
May Nakano, Chicago HUD building manager who was interned in Canada during WWII for being Japanese, dead at 79
A gifted home cook, she did demonstrations on making artful boxed lunches, sushi, gyoza and somen noodle salads at Marshall Field’s and for the Japanese American Service Committee.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
TheSandman_Season1_00_16_39_00R.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Sandman’ finally comes to life with dream cast and surreal visuals
Netflix giving us a lush, moody and ambitious adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s graphic novels.
By Richard Roeper
 