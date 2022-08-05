Horoscope for Friday, August 5, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Issues about financial matters, your kids and groups to which you belong might force you to make a decision. Think about the greatest good for the greatest number. Don’t be tempted to manipulate others through money or power. Stand up for what you believe.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a challenging day dealing with partners and close friends because what you want might be at odds with what is best for the family, your parents and your long-term future. Do not be shortsighted. For your own benefit, take the high road.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your best recourse will be to listen to the voice of reason and not give in to power struggles or manipulative arguments, especially at work. Seek out solutions that work for everyone, not just for yourself. After all, we are all in this Big Soup together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Financial matters and issues related to what you own, as well as what you owe, might come to a head. This could involve your kids or the demands of a group. Do not be shortsighted. Take a long-range view about what is best for everyone involved for your own good.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a challenging day for you because you might want to strike a blow for freedom; nevertheless, forces in power (parents or your boss?) might create obstacles for you or stand in your way. You are a persuasive person, which means you know how to argue your case.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

With Mercury in your sign, you can think clearly about issues that you encounter today. Do not be unduly influenced by propaganda or the ideas of others that you actually don’t even agree with. Think for yourself. Do what is best for the greater good.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Financial manipulation might influence your ideas about dealing with your kids or dealing with a group or a friend today. Obviously, you want to be fair and benefit those who depend upon you. Don’t let a temporary, greedy impulse cloud your good judgment.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign opposing Mars and Uranus, which means discussions with others will be explosive and full of conflict. Unfortunately, bosses and parents might not support your position. This means you have to tread carefully.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are an articulate, persuasive person. Trust your ideas. If you do not agree with sneaky, underhanded manipulations taking place at work, stand up for what is right and protect those who need your support. “These are perilous times for the Federation.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It’s important to make wise, financial decisions today, especially decisions that affect your own property and physical assets. Do not be unduly influenced by your kids or social demands. Do what’s best for yourself because you count. (Then you can take care of others.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a difficult day to deal with authority figures, the police, bosses, teachers and anyone in charge because they might be engaged in a naked power play. Meanwhile, you are trying to join forces with partners, spouses and close friends to reach a better understanding of what to do.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Listen to your heart so that you will know how to handle things. Do not be influenced by the words of others. For example, if you think something fishy is going on, it is! However, be flexible and ready to listen. Remember that the most rigid trees are always the first to be snapped in the wind.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Olivia Holt (1997) shares your birthday. You are charming, compassionate and unselfish. People can rely on you because you are determined and responsible. You get things done. This year is the first year of a new nine-year cycle for you, which means be courageous and ready to explore new avenues and open new doors! Stay light on your feet!

