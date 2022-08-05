The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 5, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Boss insists I go to book club meetings that I can’t stand

The discussions are dominated by ‘mean girls,’ and during the pandemic it it seemed like they were over forever, but no such luck.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Boss insists I go to book club meetings that I can’t stand
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I have worked for the same company for 20 years. For the last eight years, I was part of an office book club, mostly because I was pressured regularly by the boss to participate. The members were mostly a clique of “mean girls.” I never felt a part of it or comfortable, but I pushed through the once-a-month meetings to keep the peace.

When COVID sent everyone home to work the past two years, the book club was over, or so I thought, hoped and prayed. As things are loosening up now, though, the pressure is mounting again. I do not want to return to that routine, but the powers that be don’t seem to accept any excuse or reason.

After 24 months of freedom, forcing me back into it is causing great anxiety. What would you advise me to say or do to be left out of this without antagonizing the boss? — WANNA-BE DROPOUT

DEAR WANNA-BE DROPOUT: If you really feel your job is in jeopardy if you refuse to participate in the book club, start looking for other employment. Tell your boss you are no longer interested in participating because reading those books interferes with your personal time and, since the COVID disruption, you have developed other interests. Then suggest another person be chosen if a quorum is required.

DEAR ABBY: The letter signed “Redo in the East” (June 7), from the lady who wanted to rewrite her husband’s rushed obit, caught my attention. For 18 years I was part of an American Legion Honor Guard, during which time we did more than 900 funerals. I also read the deceased veterans’ obituaries.

Because of this experience, I constantly advise people to write their OWN obit. After all, who knows the most about them? This accomplishes two things: First, it greatly reduces the stress on those trying to write one under difficult conditions. Second, it ensures the accuracy of the information in it.

I wrote mine 20 years ago. Of course, it needs updating, but upon my demise there will be only a few blanks to fill in and it’s ready to go. — VETERAN IN VIRGINIA

DEAR VETERAN: Thank you for the service you have so generously provided all these years, and for the sage advice you have shared with my readers today.

DEAR ABBY: I recently stayed in a historical inn, which had very thin walls. An occupant in the adjoining room sneezed. I heard it and wondered: “Should I say ‘bless you’?” The sneeze came in the midst of conversation I had respectfully tried to avoid overhearing, but which was clearly audible. My thought was to ignore the sneeze so as not to intrude on their privacy. An office mate believes I should have responded to the sneeze. Your thoughts would be appreciated. — BEING POLITE IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR BEING POLITE: I agree with your office mate. If you had responded to the sneeze, it would have alerted your neighbors that their conversation wasn’t necessarily private, which would have done them a favor.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To order “How to Write Letters for All Occasions,” send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby — Letter Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My judgmental mom isn’t fitting in well at senior housing
Dear Abby: I’m ill and can’t leave wife who cheated on me
Dear Abby: Should I break up if somebody else gives me butterflies?
Dear Abby: I beat my addiction and want son back, but grandma resists
Dear Abby: As her health worsens, my wife refuses to quit smoking, and I’m considering divorce
Dear Abby: Helping a dying colleague makes work difficult
The Latest
A woman was shot and wounded Aug. 4, 2022 on Interstate 55 near Archer Avenue.
Crime
Woman critically wounded in shooting on Stevenson Expressway that involved off-duty Chicago police officer
It was not clear how the officer was involved, but the civilian agency that oversees the police department said it was called to the scene of the shooting at Archer Avenue Thursday night.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Four people were wounded in a shooting July 1, 2022, in West Garfield Park.
Crime
2 killed by gunfire in Chicago Thursday, 3 teens among 17 wounded
The fatal attacks occurred in Roseland and East Garfield Park.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was shot and killed Aug. 3, 2022 on the West Side.
Crime
Boy, 15, shot in Englewood
The teen was standing on the street in the 800 block of West 72nd Street when he was struck in the right leg, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 17-year-old boy was shot May 30, 2022, in South Shore.
Crime
Man killed, woman seriously wounded while sitting in parked car in Roseland
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Emerald Avenue when a dark sedan pulled alongside their car and someone inside began firing, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mychal Givens and David Robertson, two of the players the Cubs dealt Tuesday, celebrate a win over the Red Sox with catcher Yan Gomes earlier this season.
Cubs
Breaking down Cubs’ new prospects after dealing 3 relievers at trade deadline
Willson Contreras and Ian Happ remain, but the Cubs still added a trio of pitching prospects this week. Here’s more on them.
By Satchel Price
 