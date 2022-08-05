The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 5, 2022
A new U.S. citizen holds an American flag after a naturalization ceremony at Wrigley Field, Thursday, July 28. The ceremony — the largest naturalization ceremony ever held by the Federal District Court in Northern Illinois —&nbsp;had nearly 700 people from more than 90 countries take the Oath of Allegiance.

A new U.S. citizen holds an American flag after a naturalization ceremony at Wrigley Field, Thursday, July 28. The ceremony — the largest naturalization ceremony ever held by the Federal District Court in Northern Illinois — had nearly 700 people from more than 90 countries take the Oath of Allegiance.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 21 must-see images from Sun-Times photographers this past week

Chicagoans rock out at Lollapalooza, new U.S. citizens share their joy, and sailboats and rubber ducks take to the water in our best unseen pics of the week.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Dua Lipa performs on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, July 29.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Måneskin performs on the T-Mobile stage on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Sunday, July 31,

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Tomorrow x Together performs on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park in the Loop, Saturday, July 30.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Fans hold up lights and cheer as J-Hope performs on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Sunday, July 31.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A sailboat sails along Lake Michigan near Montrose Harbor as clouds hang over the Chicago area, Friday, July 29.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

75,000 ducks are released onto the Chicago River during the 17th annual Chicago Ducky Derby, Thursday, Aug. 4.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Bruce Groeper, a massage therapist who owns Coups De Main Massage, massages Erica Bennett as she soothes her daughter Inari Tsang at Oak Street Beach on the North Side, Thursday, Aug. 4.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate after shots were fired outside El Barco Mariscos in the 1000 block of North Ashland Avenue in the Noble Square neighborhood, Friday, July 29.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Chicago Bears long snapper Patrick Scales attends practice at the NFL team’s facility in Lake Forest, Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hadi Abuatelah, 17, uses a walker as he is escorted by family and friends to a vehicle after being released to his parents outside the Cook County Juvenile Court in the Illinois Medical District, Tuesday, Aug. 2. The teen, who faces gun and resisting arrest charges, was injured while being arrested by Oak Lawn police after a traffic stop.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Family, friends, and community members gather for a memorial and balloon release for Lauren Dobosz and her four children at Oriole Park, Monday, Aug. 1. Dobosz and her children were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway over the weekend.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Fans wait for Dua Lipa to perform on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday night, July 29, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Security (from left); Robert Crimo III’s mother Denise Pesina; father Robert Crimo, Jr; and attorney George Gomez walk out of the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan after Crimo III’s arraignment, Wednesday, Aug. 3. Robert Crimo III pleaded not guilty to 117 criminal charges stemming from the Highland Park massacre.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Måneskin performs on the T-Mobile stage on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Sunday, July 31,

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mattie Baylis, left, lies in bed as her house-call nurse practitioner, April J. Odom, checks on her at her home in West Garfield Park, Friday, July 29.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Louisa Losias, 30, who came from Haiti, claps during a naturalization ceremony at Wrigley Field, Thursday, July 28. The naturalization ceremony, held for the second time at Wrigley Field, is the biggest ceremony for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, which had 700 candidates from 91 countries. Losias said it is a “dream come true,” and that she aspires to become president of the United States one day.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A CTA Red Line train approaches the 95th Street station, currently the end of the line, Tuesday, Aug. 2. A planned expansion of the Red Line would extend the tracks to 130th Street.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Dua Lipa performs on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, July 29.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans cheer as Tomorrow x Together performs on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park in the Loop, Saturday, July 30.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Dan Beam, 42, stands on the Red Line platform at the North/Clybourn stop, less than a month after he was attacked during an attempted robbery on a CTA train, Monday, Aug. 1. Beam fought back on July 22 and stabbed three of the suspects before ultimately jumping from the train to safety and calling for help. Five of the suspects were arrested at the scene and charged with felonies.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

