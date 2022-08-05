Picture Chicago: 21 must-see images from Sun-Times photographers this past week

Louisa Losias, 30, who came from Haiti, claps during a naturalization ceremony at Wrigley Field, Thursday, July 28. The ceremony — the largest naturalization ceremony ever held by the Federal District Court in Northern Illinois — had nearly 700 people from more than 90 countries take the Oath of Allegiance. Losias said it is a “dream come true,” and that she aspires to become president of the United States one day.