The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 6, 2022
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Saturday, August 6, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Saturday, August 6, 2022
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 6 a.m. to noon Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A much better day! Invite friends and family over so you can entertain at home. Actually, you will enjoy doing something to improve your digs and perhaps show off what you’ve done to others? (You are very clever and creative.) A mellow day.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Relations with others are much happier today; nevertheless, fiery Mars is still in your sign making you aggressive and assertive when talking to others. Continue to focus on parents and domestic matters. Playful activities with kids will delight. Be ready to go more than halfway when dealing with others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert because you’re in the mood to spend money! In particular, you want to buy luxurious, beautiful items. (Keep your receipts — and the box.) Some of you will boost your income.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a pleasant, easy-going day dealing with others. In particular, you will enjoy the arts, entertaining diversions, sports events with a family and fun, social times. You find it easy to be charming and diplomatic with everyone. (Kiss, kiss, hug, hug.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You have been busy because the sun is in your sign, which empowers you. This attracts people and favorable situations to you. Nevertheless, today you might want to take a breather and relax in beautiful surroundings. Enjoy the beauty of your home or a private hideaway.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relations with friends and groups will be warm and mutually sympathetic today because people are friendly and genuinely interested in each other. Furthermore, a friend might be sympathetic to you and have advice, especially about dealing with clubs or organizations. (A friend might become a lover.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You look wonderful in the eyes of others today, which is why some of you might impress bosses and people in power. (In fact, some of you might strike up a romance with a boss.) Very likely, you will use your influence either personally or through a third-party to benefit someone in need.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you feel mellow and favorably disposed to others, which is why it will be easy for you to get along with everyone. (In fact, the day begins with the moon in your sign.) It’s the perfect time to discuss travel plans and creative, artistic projects. (Check moon alert.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

After the moon alert today, the moon moves into your sign, which gives you a bit of good luck over all the other signs. You can test this by asking the universe for a favor. Indeed, gifts, goodies and advantages can come your way today. (Keep your pockets open!)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will enjoy warm conversations with partners, close friends and groups, which is why this is a great day to schmooze and be active in clubs and organizations. However, during the moon alert do not volunteer for anything. Wait until the alert is over.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You are high visibility today. People notice you more than usual, and, in fact, they might be discussing personal details about your private life. (Like, what’s with that?) Your interactions with coworkers will be warm and supportive.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You have strong feelings of escapism today. This is why you want to “get away from all this.” Obviously, if you can travel, by all means do so. However, if you are making travel plans, wait until the moon alert is over.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Michelle Yeoh (1962) shares your birthday. You are intelligent and multitalented, as well as compassionate and benevolent to others. You are pragmatic and have the ability to fit in with all walks of life. This is a quieter, gentler year, in part because your main focus is on your closest relationships (friends, partners or spouses). Trust your intuition.

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Easter Sunday’ a loving ode to Filipino culture
Patience a virtue of ‘Great Altercations,’ a Second City show that lets the comedy breathe
Lady A postpones tour as Charles Kelley begins ‘journey to sobriety’
Organizers hope weekend race of electric go-karts will power careers in math and science among young women
Jo Koy’s ‘Easter Sunday’ a groundbreaking milestone for Filipino actors, culture
Little Village mural mystery solved; now Aurelio Diaz work is in line for a restoration
The Latest
Miami Marlins v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs’ Justin Steele fans 10 Marlins in 4 2⁄3 innings
Steele is the second starter in major-league history to allow zero runs while striking out 10 in less than five innings.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Sky_vs_Mystics_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__3_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky take two-game lead in WNBA standings with win over Mystics
Azurá Stevens dominated all facets of the game, contributing 11 points, six rebounds, five blocks, two assists and two steals.
By Annie Costabile
 
Jeremy Allen White (left) and and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in a scene from “The Bear” on FX. White stars as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a five-star chef running a Chicago dive sandwich shop that he inherited from his older brother.
Columnists
‘The Bear’ helping Rahm battle homesickness in Japan
SNEED: The Hulu hit is co-produced by Chicago’s Carrie Holt de Lama, a close family friend.
By Michael Sneed
 
A Chicago ambulance.
News
Girl, 14, killed, when Jeep crashes into CTA bus stop
Police said the incident started when a Mercedes failed to stop at a red light and crashed into a black Jeep, which then struck the teen and a woman who were standing at the bus stop at 79th Street and Racine Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dylan Cease had another excellent start for the White Sox Friday.
White Sox
Streaking Cease does it again for White Sox: 13 straight starts with 1 or fewer earned runs
The victory evened the four-game series at one apiece, lifted the Sox into a second-place tie with the Guardians in the AL Central and kept them within two games of the first-place Twins.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 