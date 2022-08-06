The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 6, 2022
Environment News Chicago

22-pound invasive silver carp removed from Lake Calumet, just miles from Lake Michigan

Invasive carp threaten to disrupt the food chain that supports native Great Lakes fish, researchers say.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE 22-pound invasive silver carp removed from Lake Calumet, just miles from Lake Michigan
A load of silver carp sit in a boat after being netted from the Illinois River in September 2021.

In this file photo, a load of silver carp sit in a boat after being netted from the Illinois River in September 2021.

Sun-Times file photo

An invasive silver carp was removed earlier this week after it was found swimming in Lake Calumet on the Far South Side, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced on Friday.

The carp, weighing about 22 pounds and measuring 38 inches in length, was caught a day earlier by fishing crews working with the Invasive Carp Regional Coordinating Committee and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after it was spotted by someone in the lake — located just 7 miles from Lake Michigan, the department said.

The fish’s capture is not an indication that invasive carp are reproducing beyond electric barriers to prevent them from entering the Great Lakes, the department noted.

Silver carp, and other invasive carp species, pose a threat to the Great Lakes ecosystem and can grow to more than 100 pounds and 4 feet in length, according to the Great Lakes Fishery Commission.

Related

Due to their size and rapid reproductive rates, invasive carp threaten to disrupt the food chain that supports native Great Lakes fish, including walleye, yellow perch and lake whitefish, according to a report from the Michigan Invasive Species program.

Invasive carp have become numerous in state waterways, including the Illinois River, but have been restricted from the Lake Michigan through the use of electric barrier fences, according to the Invasive Carp Regional Coordinating Committee.

More than 85% of the fish population is made up of invasive carp in the Chicago Area Waterway System, the committee said.

This week’s capture was the third time a carp has been caught beyond the barriers in over a decade. A silver carp was caught in 2017 below the T.J. O’Brien Lock and Dam 9 miles from Lake Michigan and a bighead carp was captured in Lake Calumet in 2010.

In June, state officials announced the invasive carp were being rebranded as “copi” in an effort to make them more appetizing to consumers.

By increasing demand for the fish as food, officials hope it will lead to more commercial fishing operations to pull them from the Illinois River, thus decreasing the overall number of invasive carp and the risk of them eventually making their way into the Great Lakes.

Examples of the state’s rebranding effort on packaging to change the name from Asian carp to Copi.

Examples of the state’s rebranding effort on packaging to change the name from Asian carp to Copi.

Provided

Next Up In News
Man fatally shot in Little Village neighborhood
CTA, police vow to boost security after fatal Red Line shooting, the latest in violent year for transit agency
Man who fired gun at Englewood park had AR-15, massive ammo supply and notes about mass shootings: police
Pilot of small plane makes emergency landing on Libertyville road
Man dies hours after South Shore shooting
Man killed in Loop parking lot, another on Red Line train among 26 shot in Chicago since Friday evening
The Latest
unnamed.jpg
Chicago Fire
‘Hectic’ year propels Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina to Chelsea deal
Over the past 12 months, Slonina has become the Fire’s No. 1 goalie, picked the U.S. over Poland and signed with an English powerhouse.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Jose Abreu singles against the Rangers Thursday.
White Sox
White Sox’ Jose Abreu ‘not putting limits’ on his future
“We’ll see what life has for me and I will go with it,” says former MVP, who’s in final year of contract with White Sox.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
An evidence marker.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Little Village neighborhood
The 41-year-old was shot Saturday in the 2600 block of South Tripp Avenue, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_107328487.jpg
Bears
Bears’ defense taking hold: ‘Right now we’re just flying.’
The Bears are installing new schemes on both sides of the ball, but the defense already looks like it has a solid foundation that could be an anchor. ‘We have the right guys that want to buy in and want to do it,’ defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad said.
By Mark Potash
 
Marlins_Cubs_Baseball.jpg
Cubs
Excited to stay in Chicago, Drew Smyly leads Cubs past Marlins
Smyly took a shutout into the seventh inning, and the bullpen preserved it. Smyly retired 11 straight at one point and earned his first win at Wrigley with the Cubs.
By Brian Sandalow
 