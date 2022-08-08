The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 8, 2022
Sports Outdoors

Pat Wilkin’s biggest northern pike of his life earns Fish of the Week honors

Pat Wilkins caught a thick 45-inch northern pike in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to earn Fish of the Week honors.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Pat Wilkin’s biggest northern pike of his life earns Fish of the Week honors
Pat Wilkins with the biggest northern pike of his life. Provided photo

Pat Wilkins with the biggest northern pike of his life.

Provided

Joe Pavilonis nominated Pat Wilkins from Lincoln Park for Fish of the Week for catching the biggest northern pike of his life in late July in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Wilkins caught the 45-inch pike on a jerkbait in 10 feet of water, messaged Pavilonis, who netted it.

Out of curiosity, I looked up the Wisconsin record pike (38 pounds), caught from Lake Puckaway in 1952 in Green Lake County. Just for perspective, I tried to find a length for it, but couldn’t.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here atchicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Sports
Led by their ‘Queen of the Fourth,’ Sky edge Sun for franchise-record 25th win
Bears unfazed by linebacker Roquan Smith’s absence
Bats come alive as White Sox top Rangers 8-2 to gain series split
Quiet Cubs offense wastes quality start by Adrian Sampson in loss to Marlins
This You Gotta See: Let’s go to the Matts as Eberflus’ Bears take on Nagy’s Chiefs
Bears WR N’Keal Harry out with reported high ankle sprain
The Latest
merlin_91887693.jpg
News
Man killed, woman wounded in Albany Park shooting
The two were walking in the 4700 block of North Kedzie Avenue early Monday when two men with handguns approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
This CVS location at 2634 S. Pulaski Road in the Little Village neighborhood closed in June.
Health
You’ve heard of food deserts. Pharmacy deserts are just as bad.
Even as drug stores increasingly provide more vital services, including COVID-19 tests, contraceptive counseling and wellness visits, communities on the South and West sides have fewer locations than other parts of the city.
By Esther Yoon-Ji Kang and Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I have to do things Dad’s way or he’ll tell lies about me
Woman worries her manipulative father will turn her siblings against her if he learns she’s seeing someone from another religion.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Developer Gary Pachucki stands for a portrait at one of the spaces ready to be outfitted for tenants at 1334 N. Kostner Ave in new a development called the The Terminal in West Humboldt Park, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The Terminal is looking to house offices and startups in it’s multi-space facility.
Chicago Enterprise
Speculation and imagination mingle at Humboldt Park project
Developers invest in an industrial site’s turnaround and hope savvy tenants will buy into the vision of The Terminal.
By David Roeder
 
I_Just_Killed_My_Dad_Season1_Episode2_00_28_32_02.png
Movies and TV
‘I Just Killed My Dad’: Strong true-crime series recalls a teen’s violent response to years of abuse
Anthony Templet, who confessed immediately after the shooting, tries to explain himself in skillfully made, three-part documentary on Netflix.
By Richard Roeper
 