Pat Wilkin’s biggest northern pike of his life earns Fish of the Week honors

Joe Pavilonis nominated Pat Wilkins from Lincoln Park for Fish of the Week for catching the biggest northern pike of his life in late July in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Wilkins caught the 45-inch pike on a jerkbait in 10 feet of water, messaged Pavilonis, who netted it.

Out of curiosity, I looked up the Wisconsin record pike (38 pounds), caught from Lake Puckaway in 1952 in Green Lake County. Just for perspective, I tried to find a length for it, but couldn’t.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing

