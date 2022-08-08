Man killed, woman wounded in Albany Park shooting

A man was killed and a woman was wounded by gunfire early Monday in Albany Park.

The two were walking in the 4700 block of North Kedzie Avenue about 12:10 a.m. when two men with handguns approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man, 22, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

The woman, 20, was shot in the leg and transported to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

