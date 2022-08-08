The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 8, 2022
Man killed, woman wounded in Albany Park shooting

The two were walking in the 4700 block of North Kedzie Avenue early Monday when two men with handguns approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A man was killed and a woman was wounded by gunfire early Monday in Albany Park.

The two were walking in the 4700 block of North Kedzie Avenue about 12:10 a.m. when two men with handguns approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man, 22, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

The woman, 20, was shot in the leg and transported to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

The Latest
Pat Wilkins with the biggest northern pike of his life. Provided photo
Sports
Pat Wilkin’s biggest northern pike of his life earns Fish of the Week honors
Pat Wilkins caught a thick 45-inch northern pike in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to earn Fish of the Week honors.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I have to do things Dad’s way or he’ll tell lies about me
Woman worries her manipulative father will turn her siblings against her if he learns she’s seeing someone from another religion.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
This CVS location at 2634 S. Pulaski Road in the Little Village neighborhood closed in June.
Health
You’ve heard of food deserts. Pharmacy deserts are just as bad.
Even as drug stores increasingly provide more vital services, including COVID-19 tests, contraceptive counseling and wellness visits, communities on the South and West sides have fewer locations than other parts of the city.
By Esther Yoon-Ji Kang and Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
I_Just_Killed_My_Dad_Season1_Episode2_00_28_32_02.png
Movies and TV
‘I Just Killed My Dad’: Strong true-crime series recalls a teen’s violent response to years of abuse
Anthony Templet, who confessed immediately after the shooting, tries to explain himself in skillfully made, three-part documentary on Netflix.
By Richard Roeper
 
Developer Gary Pachucki stands for a portrait at one of the spaces ready to be outfitted for tenants at 1334 N. Kostner Ave in new a development called the The Terminal in West Humboldt Park, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The Terminal is looking to house offices and startups in it’s multi-space facility.
Chicago Enterprise
Speculation and imagination mingle at Humboldt Park project
Developers invest in an industrial site’s turnaround and hope savvy tenants will buy into the vision of The Terminal.
By David Roeder
 