The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 8, 2022

Another alarming report on city inaction before 2020 smokestack implosion in Little Village

The public — and certainly the people of Little Village — deserve the full story on the implosion, not just the dribs, drabs and details coming out in bits and pieces.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Another alarming report on city inaction before 2020 smokestack implosion in Little Village
A cloud of dust spreads across the Little Village neighborhood after a smokestack was imploded in 2020

A cloud of dust spreads across the Little Village neighborhood after a smokestack was imploded in 2020

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The more time passes, the more we learn about the foul-ups and outright negligence that led to Little Village being carpeted in hazardous dust following a 2020 coal plant demolition.

In the latest round — courtesy of an Aug. 5 story by Brett Chase, the Sun-Times’ environmental reporter — a since-retired city employee warned his boss in writing seven months in advance that imploding the giant smokestack at the former Crawford Generating Station at 3501 S. Pulaski Rd. could cause “almost cataclysmic” harm.

The public deserves to know everything about the incident, who was responsible and more.

But Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration continues to refuse release of the city inspector general’s full report on the implosion, saying the document legally can be withheld unless it contains “sustained findings” of a felony or conduct that “is associated with a death.”

Editorials bug

Editorials

This sounds like a dodge to us, an administration seeking to protect itself from blame. Given everything that’s been revealed so far, it’s past time for the full report to see the light of day.

The public — and certainly the people of Little Village — deserve nothing less than the full story on the implosion.

‘Be prepared’

John Kryl, the Chicago Department of Public Health’s then-director of environmental inspections, raised the alarm in a September 2019 email to Dave Graham, an assistant commissioner of public health.

“Document weather data, including wind direction and speed, and prepare to postpone the drop if the event will direct a large amount of dust toward the river or any heavily populated area,” Kryl wrote. “Notify the residents of the area well in advance so they’re not caught unaware. They may want to be somewhere else when the drop occurs.”

Kryl also advised saturating the ground with water prior to the implosion:

“No matter how much water you think you need, it probably won’t be enough. The dust from an event like this is almost cataclysmic. Be prepared.”

But they weren’t. Not the city, nor the redevelopers of the site, Hilco Development Partners. And the city won’t say if Graham even responded to Kryl’s email.

As a consequence, the former plant’s 400 foot-tall smokestack rumbled to the ground, creating a massive cloud of toxic cloud of dust and debris that nearly smothered the neighborhood.

The blame and responsibility for this falls on Hilco also, and the company has paid fines as a result.

“They own this,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2020 after the implosion.

Yes, but so does the city, as Kryl’s correspondence demonstrates. But only the release of the full inspector general’s report will show just how much.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In News
Parents of Christopher Vaughn sue Will County state’s attorney, others as bid for freedom continues
Trump: Mar-a-Lago home ‘under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents’
Environmental groups call for air monitoring, home air filtration systems in Little Village two years after botched implosion
Despite differences, police unions endorse Bailey for governor, because he backs officers ‘unlike any of the politicians in this state’
Man charged with exchanging gunfire with off-duty Chicago police officer on Stevenson, cop’s actions also under review
Pritzker, Lightfoot tout city’s $422 million deal for green energy
The Latest
Christopher Vaughn is serving four life sentences for the murders of his wife and their three children.
Suburban Chicago
Parents of Christopher Vaughn sue Will County state’s attorney, others as bid for freedom continues
Vaughn’s parents argue they’ve lost time and income traveling to see their son in prison. Vaughn is being held in Pinckneyville Correctional Center, serving four life sentences for the murders of his wife and three children.
By Jon Seidel
 
Former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, shown in 2018.
Politics
Trump: Mar-a-Lago home ‘under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents’
The action marks a dramatic escalation in law enforcement scrutiny of the former Republican president and comes as he has been laying the groundwork to make another bid for the White House.
By Eric Tucker | Associated Press
 
A cloud of dust spreads across the Little Village neighborhood after the Crawford Coal Plant smokestack was imploded, Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Environment
Environmental groups call for air monitoring, home air filtration systems in Little Village two years after botched implosion
Environmental community groups issued a list of demands Monday as they continue to seek answers about the demolition of a smokestack at the former Crawford Coal Plant.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Maren Morris will headline the Huntington Bank Pavilion on Aug. 10.
Music
Maren Morris taking life, success all in stride
“Even years down the road from now, these songs will feel [timeless] to me, because they are just really coming from a place of lightness,” Morris says of her new album.
By Tricia Despres - For the Sun-Times
 
Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey talks at a news conference announcing the Chicago and Illinois Fraternal Order of Police endorsements of his candidacy at FOP Lodge #7 in the West Town neighborhood on Monday.
Politics
Despite differences, police unions endorse Bailey for governor, because he backs officers ‘unlike any of the politicians in this state’
Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara and Illinois Fraternal Order of Police President Chris Southwood stood with Bailey, who denounced Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx as “the three musketeers of crime.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 