Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Menu planner: For a special meatless dinner, try grilled portobello mushroom caprese

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Grilled portobello mushroom caprese

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes; marinating time: 30 to 60 minutes

Cooking time: 14 to 18 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

4 portobello caps (about 9 ounces)

4 slices (4 ounces) fresh mozzarella

1/4 cup prepared basil pesto

2 Campari tomatoes, sliced

Fresh basil leaves

In a small bowl, combine vinegar, oil, garlic, chopped basil and salt until blended. Transfer mixture to a resealable plastic bag. Add portobello caps. Marinate 30 to 60 minutes, turning once. Remove mushrooms; discard marinade. Meanwhile, heat grill to medium for direct-heat grilling. Grill 7 to 9 minutes per side or until tender, turning once. Arrange on serving platter. Top each with a mozzarella slice, 1 tablespoon pesto, 2 tomato slices and a fresh basil leaf.

Per serving: 188 calories, 9 grams protein, 15 grams fat (70% calories from fat), 5.4 grams saturated fat, 6 grams carbohydrate, 24 milligrams cholesterol, 273 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Flank steak with red wine pan sauce

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 (1 1/2-pound) flank steak

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

5 tablespoons butter, divided

1/4 cup minced green onions

1/4 cup dry red wine

1/2 cup lower-sodium beef broth

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard,

2 tablespoons cracked black peppercorns

Season steak with salt and pepper. Heat oven to 200 degrees. Warm an oven-safe platter in oven. In a large, nonstick skillet, melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat. Add steak; cook 4 minutes. Turn; cook 4 more minutes. Reduce heat to low; cook steak 4 more minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees for medium-rare. Place steak on warm platter in oven. In same skillet, cook green onions in pan juices on medium-high. Add wine; cook, scraping browned bits from skillet. Cook 1 minute to reduce wine. Stir in broth, mustard and peppercorns. Bring to a boil; cook 5 minutes to reduce by half. Slowly whisk in remaining butter 1 tablespoon at a time, letting it melt and blend into the sauce before adding the next tablespoon. Serve sauce with steak.

Per serving: 266 calories, 24 grams protein, 16 grams fat (56% calories from fat), 9 grams saturated fat, 2 grams carbohydrate, 74 milligrams cholesterol, 341 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Turkey tortilla cones

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: none

INGREDIENTS

4 ounces Neufchatel cheese, softened

4 (6-inch) whole-grain tortillas

1/4 cup mild salsa

4 lettuce leaves

4 ounces cooked turkey breast, cut into strips

4 ounces 50% light cheddar cheese, cut into strips

1 small red bell pepper, cut into strips

Spread Neufchatel evenly on top 2/3 of each tortilla; spread salsa over cheese. Top with lettuce, turkey, cheddar cheese and bell pepper strips. Fold up bottom third of each tortilla; roll to make cone shape with folded end on bottom. Keep tortilla in cone shape with toothpick. Serve with additional salsa.

Per serving: 292 calories, 23 grams protein, 13 grams fat (38% calories from fat), 7.2 grams saturated fat, 23 grams carbohydrate, 58 milligrams cholesterol, 633 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Oven-fried bacon-wrapped chicken thighs

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Microwave 8 slices bacon 30 seconds to 1 minute on high (100% power) or until limp. Wrap 8 bone-in skinless chicken thighs with the bacon. In a flat dish, combine 1/2 cup cornmeal, 1 teaspoon coarse salt, 1 teaspoon paprika and 1 teaspoon pepper. Coat chicken in mixture. Arrange on wire rack coated with cooking spray; place in a foil-lined broiler pan. Coat chicken with cooking spray. Bake about 45 minutes, turning once or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

Apple mustard glazed pork chops

Season 4 boneless pork chops (3/4 inches thick) with black pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high; brown chops 2 minutes. Turn; add 1/4 cup apple juice, 2 tablespoons apple jelly and 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook 8 to 10 minutes.

Serve chops with the pan sauce andJasmine rice, steamed fresh zucchini, a Boston lettuce salad and a baguette.

