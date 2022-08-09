Menu planner: For a special meatless dinner, try grilled portobello mushroom caprese

Grilled portobello mushroom caprese

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes; marinating time: 30 to 60 minutes

Cooking time: 14 to 18 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

4 portobello caps (about 9 ounces)

4 slices (4 ounces) fresh mozzarella

1/4 cup prepared basil pesto

2 Campari tomatoes, sliced

Fresh basil leaves

In a small bowl, combine vinegar, oil, garlic, chopped basil and salt until blended. Transfer mixture to a resealable plastic bag. Add portobello caps. Marinate 30 to 60 minutes, turning once. Remove mushrooms; discard marinade. Meanwhile, heat grill to medium for direct-heat grilling. Grill 7 to 9 minutes per side or until tender, turning once. Arrange on serving platter. Top each with a mozzarella slice, 1 tablespoon pesto, 2 tomato slices and a fresh basil leaf.

Per serving: 188 calories, 9 grams protein, 15 grams fat (70% calories from fat), 5.4 grams saturated fat, 6 grams carbohydrate, 24 milligrams cholesterol, 273 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Flank steak with red wine pan sauce

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 (1 1/2-pound) flank steak

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

5 tablespoons butter, divided

1/4 cup minced green onions

1/4 cup dry red wine

1/2 cup lower-sodium beef broth

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard,

2 tablespoons cracked black peppercorns

Season steak with salt and pepper. Heat oven to 200 degrees. Warm an oven-safe platter in oven. In a large, nonstick skillet, melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat. Add steak; cook 4 minutes. Turn; cook 4 more minutes. Reduce heat to low; cook steak 4 more minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees for medium-rare. Place steak on warm platter in oven. In same skillet, cook green onions in pan juices on medium-high. Add wine; cook, scraping browned bits from skillet. Cook 1 minute to reduce wine. Stir in broth, mustard and peppercorns. Bring to a boil; cook 5 minutes to reduce by half. Slowly whisk in remaining butter 1 tablespoon at a time, letting it melt and blend into the sauce before adding the next tablespoon. Serve sauce with steak.

Per serving: 266 calories, 24 grams protein, 16 grams fat (56% calories from fat), 9 grams saturated fat, 2 grams carbohydrate, 74 milligrams cholesterol, 341 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Turkey tortilla cones

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: none

INGREDIENTS

4 ounces Neufchatel cheese, softened

4 (6-inch) whole-grain tortillas

1/4 cup mild salsa

4 lettuce leaves

4 ounces cooked turkey breast, cut into strips

4 ounces 50% light cheddar cheese, cut into strips

1 small red bell pepper, cut into strips

Spread Neufchatel evenly on top 2/3 of each tortilla; spread salsa over cheese. Top with lettuce, turkey, cheddar cheese and bell pepper strips. Fold up bottom third of each tortilla; roll to make cone shape with folded end on bottom. Keep tortilla in cone shape with toothpick. Serve with additional salsa.

Per serving: 292 calories, 23 grams protein, 13 grams fat (38% calories from fat), 7.2 grams saturated fat, 23 grams carbohydrate, 58 milligrams cholesterol, 633 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Oven-fried bacon-wrapped chicken thighs

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Microwave 8 slices bacon 30 seconds to 1 minute on high (100% power) or until limp. Wrap 8 bone-in skinless chicken thighs with the bacon. In a flat dish, combine 1/2 cup cornmeal, 1 teaspoon coarse salt, 1 teaspoon paprika and 1 teaspoon pepper. Coat chicken in mixture. Arrange on wire rack coated with cooking spray; place in a foil-lined broiler pan. Coat chicken with cooking spray. Bake about 45 minutes, turning once or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

Apple mustard glazed pork chops

Season 4 boneless pork chops (3/4 inches thick) with black pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high; brown chops 2 minutes. Turn; add 1/4 cup apple juice, 2 tablespoons apple jelly and 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook 8 to 10 minutes.

Serve chops with the pan sauce andJasmine rice, steamed fresh zucchini, a Boston lettuce salad and a baguette.