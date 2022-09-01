Fall Entertainment Guide 2022: Plenty of laughs in store in Chicago’s comedy scene

One of the year’s top newsmakers, Chris Rock, has returned to the road with his first world tour in more than five years.

During his Ego Death World Tour, Rock recently has begun joking about his March run-in with Will Smith, who stormed the Oscars stage and slapped him.

Rock comes to the Chicago Theatre next month for shows Oct. 13-16. Only scattered tickets remain at ticketmaster.com.

Here are some other funny folks on the way:

Corey Holcomb: 5150 Super Comedy Show & Review. 8 p.m. Sept. 9. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $39+; ticketmaster.com

Jared Freid. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Park West, 322 W. Armitage, $29; jamusa.com

Bill Maher. 8 p.m. Sept. 10. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $49+; ticketmaster.com

Tom Dreesen. 7 p.m. Sept. 10. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $39-$99; atthemac.org.

Randy Feltface. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15-17. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $20-$40; thedentheatre.com

Kurtis Connor. 7 p.m. Sept. 16. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $39+; ticketmaster.com

Heather McDonald. 8 p.m. Sept. 17. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $36; jamusa.com

Kevin James. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., $46+; ticketmaster.com

Kevin Hart. 7 p.m. Sept. 22-23. United Center, 1901 W. Madison, $39+; ticketmaster.com

J.B. Smoove. 8 p.m. Sept. 23. North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie; $29-$45; northshorecenter.org

Sam Jay. 7:30, 9:45 p.m. Sept. 23-24. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $18-$35; thedentheatre.com

Cristela Alonzo is booked for Sept. 29-30 at the Den Theatre. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Ben Schwartz and Friends. 8 p.m. Sept. 24. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $39+; ticketmaster.com

Charlie Berens. 4, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee, Waukegan, $32.50-$62.50; geneseetheatre.com. Sept. 25, 7 pm. Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago, Joliet, $35-$59; rialtosquare.com

Cristela Alonzo. 7:15 p.m. Sept. 29 and 7:15, 9 p.m. Sept. 30. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $21-$36; thedentheatre.com

Chris Distefano. 8 p.m. Sept. 30. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $29+; ticketmaster.com

Nick Swardson. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $39+; ticketmaster.com

Four Funny Females Comedy Jam with Bridget McGuire, Chelsea Hood, Colleen Brennan and Maggie Hughes DePalo. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $30; metropolisarts.com

Steven Wright. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie; $46-$61; northshorecenter.org

Nick Thune. 7, 9:15 p.m. Oct. 8. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $18-$30; thedentheatre.com

Chris Rock. 8 p.m. Oct. 13-16. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $278+; ticketmaster.com

Joe “Mr. D” Dombrowski. 7 p.m. Oct. 14. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $30-$45; jamusa.com

Greg Fitzsimmons. 9:30 p.m. Oct. 15. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $18-$38; thedentheatre.com

Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet Podcast. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $23-$33; thedentheatre.com

Eddie B. 8 p.m. Oct. 15. Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee, Waukegan, $35-$65; geneseetheatre.com

Michael Ian Black. 7 p.m. Oct. 21 and 7, 9:15 p.m. Oct. 22. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $20-$40; thedentheatre.com

Demetri Martin. 7, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $42.50; jamusa.com

Bret McKenzie. 8 p.m. Oct. 28. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $40.50; jamusa.com

Melissa Villaseñor of “Saturday Night Live” is set for dates Nov. 4-5 at the Den Theatre. Rick Kern/Getty Images

Jonathan Van Ness. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $39+; ticketmaster.com

Bill Burr. 7 p.m. Nov. 4. United Center, 1901 W. Madison, $59+; ticketmaster.com

Melissa Villaseñor. 7:15 p.m. Nov. 4, 7:15, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 5. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $22+; thedentheatre.com

Eddie Griffin. 7, 10 p.m. Nov. 4-5. City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph, $35-$75; citywinery.com

Randy Rainbow. 8 p.m. Nov. 4. Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee, Waukegan, $45-$75; geneseetheatre.com

Pat Tomasulo. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $29-$39; atthemac.org.

Amy Schumer is scheduled for two shows Nov. 12 at the Chicago Theatre. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Daniel Howell. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $29+; ticketmaster.com

Penn & Teller. 8 p.m. Nov. 11. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $44+; ticketmaster.com

Amy Schumer. 7, 10 p.m. Nov. 12. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $59+; ticketmaster.com

Chelsea Handler. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., $47+; ticketmaster.com

Maria Bamford. 7:15, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 17-19. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $22-$67; thedentheatre.com