Fall Entertainment Guide 2022: Plenty of laughs in store in Chicago’s comedy scene
Big names including Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer and Kevin James will be going for laughs at the area’s clubs, theaters and arenas.
One of the year’s top newsmakers, Chris Rock, has returned to the road with his first world tour in more than five years.
During his Ego Death World Tour, Rock recently has begun joking about his March run-in with Will Smith, who stormed the Oscars stage and slapped him.
Rock comes to the Chicago Theatre next month for shows Oct. 13-16. Only scattered tickets remain at ticketmaster.com.
Here are some other funny folks on the way:
Corey Holcomb: 5150 Super Comedy Show & Review. 8 p.m. Sept. 9. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $39+; ticketmaster.com
Jared Freid. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Park West, 322 W. Armitage, $29; jamusa.com
Bill Maher. 8 p.m. Sept. 10. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $49+; ticketmaster.com
Tom Dreesen. 7 p.m. Sept. 10. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $39-$99; atthemac.org.
Randy Feltface. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15-17. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $20-$40; thedentheatre.com
Kurtis Connor. 7 p.m. Sept. 16. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $39+; ticketmaster.com
Heather McDonald. 8 p.m. Sept. 17. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $36; jamusa.com
Kevin James. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., $46+; ticketmaster.com
Kevin Hart. 7 p.m. Sept. 22-23. United Center, 1901 W. Madison, $39+; ticketmaster.com
J.B. Smoove. 8 p.m. Sept. 23. North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie; $29-$45; northshorecenter.org
Sam Jay. 7:30, 9:45 p.m. Sept. 23-24. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $18-$35; thedentheatre.com
Ben Schwartz and Friends. 8 p.m. Sept. 24. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $39+; ticketmaster.com
Charlie Berens. 4, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee, Waukegan, $32.50-$62.50; geneseetheatre.com. Sept. 25, 7 pm. Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago, Joliet, $35-$59; rialtosquare.com
Cristela Alonzo. 7:15 p.m. Sept. 29 and 7:15, 9 p.m. Sept. 30. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $21-$36; thedentheatre.com
Chris Distefano. 8 p.m. Sept. 30. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $29+; ticketmaster.com
Nick Swardson. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $39+; ticketmaster.com
Four Funny Females Comedy Jam with Bridget McGuire, Chelsea Hood, Colleen Brennan and Maggie Hughes DePalo. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $30; metropolisarts.com
Steven Wright. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie; $46-$61; northshorecenter.org
Nick Thune. 7, 9:15 p.m. Oct. 8. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $18-$30; thedentheatre.com
Chris Rock. 8 p.m. Oct. 13-16. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $278+; ticketmaster.com
Joe “Mr. D” Dombrowski. 7 p.m. Oct. 14. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $30-$45; jamusa.com
Greg Fitzsimmons. 9:30 p.m. Oct. 15. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $18-$38; thedentheatre.com
Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet Podcast. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $23-$33; thedentheatre.com
Eddie B. 8 p.m. Oct. 15. Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee, Waukegan, $35-$65; geneseetheatre.com
Michael Ian Black. 7 p.m. Oct. 21 and 7, 9:15 p.m. Oct. 22. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $20-$40; thedentheatre.com
Demetri Martin. 7, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $42.50; jamusa.com
Bret McKenzie. 8 p.m. Oct. 28. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, $40.50; jamusa.com
Jonathan Van Ness. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $39+; ticketmaster.com
Bill Burr. 7 p.m. Nov. 4. United Center, 1901 W. Madison, $59+; ticketmaster.com
Melissa Villaseñor. 7:15 p.m. Nov. 4, 7:15, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 5. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $22+; thedentheatre.com
Eddie Griffin. 7, 10 p.m. Nov. 4-5. City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph, $35-$75; citywinery.com
Randy Rainbow. 8 p.m. Nov. 4. Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee, Waukegan, $45-$75; geneseetheatre.com
Pat Tomasulo. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $29-$39; atthemac.org.
Daniel Howell. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $29+; ticketmaster.com
Penn & Teller. 8 p.m. Nov. 11. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $44+; ticketmaster.com
Amy Schumer. 7, 10 p.m. Nov. 12. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, $59+; ticketmaster.com
Chelsea Handler. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., $47+; ticketmaster.com
Maria Bamford. 7:15, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 17-19. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $22-$67; thedentheatre.com