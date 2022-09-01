Horoscope for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are convincing, enthusiastic and inspirational, which is why this is the perfect day to rouse your troops and set them marching! Oh yes, others will listen to you because your optimism will encourage them. You have your followers.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day to begin business activities or anything related to financial negotiations, including starting a new business. You’re filled with positive energy and hope because you see how to explore advantageous opportunities!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Mars is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which gives you an enormous boost of positive energy! It’s a favorable time to deal with authorities. In fact, you will be able to persuade almost anyone to see your way of thinking.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Whatever you are doing now (especially work or research behind the scenes) will have a positive payoff for you. In fact, there will be a ripple effect that ultimately promotes your good name in the community as well as your career. You can’t lose!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today your high-energy captures the attention of others, especially groups and clubs to which you belong. You might also be involved with physical activities that are competitive. Whatever the case, you will emerge as the one who is an inspirational leader.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an extremely powerful day for you! The sun is in your sign, which gives you confidence and energy. You find it easy to make a great impression on others. Meanwhile, you are turned on and pumped about something in particular, which is why you want to go for the gold. Your timing is right.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you might be enthusiastic about travel plans or chances to explore opportunities in publishing, the media or something to do with medicine or the law. Whatever the case, go after what you want because you are blessed! This is also a great day to study, explore ideas and even defend your beliefs.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If you encounter disputes or difficulties dealing with shared property, taxes, debt or insurance issues, today you will come out smelling like a rose. You have lots of energy to bring to the table. Not only that, you have good fortune. A winning combination, indeed!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you might feel a bit at odds with a partner or close friend. There could be a dispute or a disagreement. However, the energy of today is positive, plus, the sun at the top of your chart makes you look so good in the eyes of others. You will likely overcome any difficulties you encounter.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Expect to accomplish a lot today. Fiery Mars is in your House of Employment giving you a boost of energy to get things done. Furthermore, it’s dancing with Jupiter, which means work-related travel is likely. Working with groups will be successful. Whatever you do, you will do it with confidence.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a great day for entertaining diversions, social activities, sports events, the arts, the entertainment world and fun times with others. In particular, you’ll enjoy playful activities with kids. Make time to have fun today. Everyone’s pumped and eager to socialize!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You will accomplish a lot at home today. In fact, this is an excellent day to begin new projects that will reorganize and clarify any confusion taking place at home. Your energy is high. You feel healthy and in good spirits. Whatever you do, you will approach things with confidence and optimism!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, comedian Lily Tomlin (1939) shares your birthday. You are stylish, charming, enthusiastic and impulsive. Others also see you as straightforward, honest and reliable. This is a fascinating year for you because it is the first year of a new nine-year cycle, which means you need to be courageous and open and receptive to new directions and new ideas.

