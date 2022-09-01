The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 1, 2022
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Abbott forgets Texans were once immigrants yearning to become Americans

We once worried about the values of the people of Texas. Their leadership is showing us that worry has not changed.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Abbott forgets Texans were once immigrants yearning to become Americans
Cataleya takes a bite of a nectarine alongside her father Elier on Wednesday night as they wait for a bus to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station.

A girl takes a bite of a nectarine as she sits next to her father Wednesday night, as they wait for a bus outside Union Station to take them to a refugee center.

Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

This letter is really a thank you note to Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas.

By sending busloads of newly arrived immigrants from Texas to welcoming cities like Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C., he is reminding us that many areas of the nation still believe in the words inscribed on the Statue of Liberty: ”Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” And Mayor Lori Lori Lightfoot was extremely welcoming to these newcomers.

What is ironic about this news story is its place in history. Texas was once a separate nation after winning independence from Mexico in 1836.

The citizens of the Republic of Texas elected Sam Houston as their president, but also endorsed making Texas part of the Union. Congress, however, delayed any formal kind of action for almost a decade because Texas was a slave state and we did not share the same values. Its slaveholding status would upset the delicate balance in Congress and would “overwhelm our communities,” as Abbott has been quoted when referencing immigrants in his state recently. Congress finally annexed Texas in 1844, and the republic officially entered the U.S. in December 1845.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Abbott has forgotten that his whole state was once a group of immigrants yearning to be Americans. Eventually we allowed Texas into our union and they could breathe free. We once worried about the values of the people of Texas. Their leadership is showing us that worry has not changed.

Jan Goldberg, Riverside

Putting bathrooms in all parks

I love reading stories about Chicagoans using our parks. But let’s not forget: When people use the parks, they also need bathrooms.

Riis Park has beautiful tennis courts and a running track, but no bathrooms. I know construction is going on, but why can’t they have portable bathrooms? We know what the men are doing, but women can’t use trees. The Chicago Park District needs to put bathrooms in all parks, and they need to open when the parks are being used.

Diane Blaszczyk, Norwood Park

Prioritize Chicagoans first

The mayor said she is going to provide care and assistance for the immigrants bused to Chicago from Texas. Mayor, when are you going to provide care and assistance to the homeless of Chicago who are living under viaducts, on trains, sleeping and living in tents?

Charity should begin at home and then spread. Yourpriorities are mixed up.

LaVerne A. Nichols, Brainerd

Next Up In Commentary
Downstate wisdom doesn’t wash
City must find answers for unwise policy of overworking cops
Everything about White Sox and Tony La Russa has been wrong, but getting him right is all that matters
Nothing good comes from drifting cars and driving recklessly
25 years after Princess Diana’s tragic death and a funeral watched by billions around the world
Democrats have a real November abortion advantage
The Latest
Cataleya on the shoulders of her father, Elier, who’s speaking to a police officer while other migrants wait for a bus to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station on Wednesday night, August 31, 2022.
Afternoon Edition
Buses of migrants arrive from Texas, city readies for new COVID boosters and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Satchel Price
 
Alex Leatherwood played tackle for the Raiders against the Bears last year but was then moved to guard.
Bears
Bears betting on pedigree of Alex Leatherwood, Teven Jenkins
The former Alabama star is the kind of high-pedigree gamble the Bears should be taking during a rebuilding season. So is Teven Jenkins, who, a month after rumors first surfaced that he’d be traded, is penciled in as the starting right guard.
By Patrick Finley
 
Immigrants wait for a bus to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in Chicago on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Migrants from Venezuela were transported from Texas and dropped off at Union Station without notice.
News
Immigrants sent by Texas officials to Chicago being evaluated by city agencies, immigration groups
Nearly 80 people seeking asylum at the U.S. southern border were sent to Chicago by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as part of his plan to move them to Democrat-led cities.
By Elvia MalagónTina Sfondeles, and 1 more
 
Wells Fargo Under Investigation For Discriminatory Hiring Practices
Business
Wells Fargo ordered to pay $22 million to fired manager
The U.S. Labor Department said the bank retaliated against the ex-employee for alleging that its business practices violated laws.
By David Roeder
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is shown in August 2021 at an Invest South/West event in Back Of The Yards.
Fran Spielman Show
Invest South/West here to stay, no matter who wins mayoral election, planning chief says
Since arriving from Detroit three years ago, Planning and Development Commissioner Maurice Cox has focused on delivering Lightfoot’s mayor’s signature plan to leverage $750 million in public money already in the pipeline” to lure private investment to areas neglected for decades.
By Fran Spielman
 