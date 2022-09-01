R. Kelly trial resumes Thursday, with defense expected to call first witnesses

The federal trial in Chicago of singer R. Kelly, now in its third week, will resume Thursday morning at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse with the defense team for the R&B star and his co-defendants taking center stage.

Prosecutors rested their case earlier this week after putting more than 20 witnesses on the stand against the singer, including multiple women who testified they were sexually abused by Kelly when they were as young as 14.

First on Thursday, U.S. District Judge HarryLeinenweberwill rule on a defense motion to throw out some or all of the charges in the case —a routine request that is rarely granted.

Depending on the judge’s ruling, defense attorneys are then expected to begin calling their own witnesses as they try to undermine prosecutors’ evidence.

Legal experts told the Sun-Times that the government’s case against Kelly is stronger this time around,compared to his 2008 trial on similar charges in state court that resulted in the singer being found not guilty.

Still, there are areas where the defense could make strong arguments for Kelly, including raising questions about the authenticity of videotapes that allegedly show him abusing an underage girl, the experts said.