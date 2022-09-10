The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Chicago outdoors: Photobombing does, WCW’s poetic fall take, national parks, beginning angler advice

Does photobombing a sandhill crane photo, William Carlos Williams’ poetic take on fall, a presentation on visiting all the national parks, and hints for a beginning angler are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Tom Owens found a surprise after photographing this sandhill crane at Illinois Beach State Park. On second glance, he noticed the does in the background.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Dale I was thinking of taking up musky fishing but I heard it’s really hard to catch one. What do you think ? I am not a fisherman this is something new to me. I was thinking of going out with a guide and giving it a try. I know nothing about fishing.” Johnny, Chicago

A: If you know nothing about fishing, I would not suggest doing muskie as your entryway into fishing. Start with something basic like bluegill, bass or catfish, would be my suggestion

BIG NUMBER

423: National parks in the United States, all visited by Kandace and Robert Tabern over 10 years, who will present at 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center.nps.gov/indu

LAST WORD

A stand of people by an open

grave underneath the heavy leaves

William Carlos Williams, opening lines to his “Autumn,” capturing the essence of fall

WILD TIMES

FISH DERBY

Next Saturday, Sept. 17: Salmon Unlimited’s Kids’ Shore Fishing Derby, Waukegan Harbor, 7 a.m.-noon, free,

HUNTER SAFETY

Next Saturday, Sept. 17-Sept. 18: Diamond, (815) 907-7345

Oct. 1-2: Elburn, phil-joanne@juno.com

Oct. 15: Tinley Park, (708) 342-4200

Oct. 1-2: Mokena, huntersafety@frankfortsportsmanclub.com

Oct. 6 and 8: Bonfield, (815) 635-3198or, laura@isra.org

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, Sept. 13: Stealth Tackle owner John Bette Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13: Matt Kornis, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Mass Marking program, Salmon Unlimited, Thornwood Restaurant & Lounge, Wood Dale, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14: Illinois professor Cory Suski, “ecological physiology,” Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14: Capt. Phil Piscitello, “Strategies for Cold Water Geneva Lake Walleyes,” Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Poplar Creek Bowl, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept 15: Violetta Talley, “Finesse Bass Fishing Techniques,” Fish Tales Fishing Club, Worth Township offices, Alsip, 7 p.m.

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Today, Sept. 10: Opening day, teal, rail (Sora and Virginia only) and snipe seasons

Thursday, Sept. 15: Early Canada goose season ends

Thursday, Sept. 15: Final day, applications, public goose and duck permits, second lottery

Friday, Sept. 16: Applications, public goose and duck permits, third lottery, begin

