2 dead after fiery wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park

Two people were killed early Sunday in a wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park.

About 2:20 a.m., a white sedan entered the northbound lanes going south in the 2000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, just south of Fullerton Avenue. That car collided with a silver sedan head-on, causing it to catch fire, Chicago police said.

The driver in the white sedan suffered blunt force trauma to the body was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he later died, police said. The driver of the silver sedan also suffered blunt force trauma to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

