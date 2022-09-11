The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

2 dead after fiery wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park

About 2:20 a.m., a white sedan entered the northbound lanes going south in the 2000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when the driver struck a silver sedan head on, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 dead after fiery wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park
File photo of an ambulance bay.

Two people were dead after a wrong-way crash Sept. 11, 2022 in Lincoln Park.

Sun-Times file photo

Two people were killed early Sunday in a wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park.

About 2:20 a.m., a white sedan entered the northbound lanes going south in the 2000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, just south of Fullerton Avenue. That car collided with a silver sedan head-on, causing it to catch fire, Chicago police said.

The driver in the white sedan suffered blunt force trauma to the body was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he later died, police said. The driver of the silver sedan also suffered blunt force trauma to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

Next Up In News
4 struck by vehicle after argument near Bricktown Square, officials say
Pilsen residents celebrate Mexican Independence Day: ‘¡Viva México!’
Man found shot to death in Woodlawn park
Marsha Hunt, 1940s star and Hollywood blacklist victim, dies at 104
Man charged with killing his girlfriend inside Cicero apartment
2 fatally shot near Red Line station in Chinatown
The Latest
Loyola’s Jack Parker (88) runs the ball for a touchdown against St. Rita.
High School Football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 4
Wheaton North and two West Suburban conference teams join the rankings.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Hubbard’s Charmar Washington (15) hands off the ball against Lane.
High School Football
High school football schedule: Week 4
The complete area schedule for Week 4.
By Michael O’Brien
 
George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers makes a catch against the Chicago Bears at Levi’s Stadium in 2018.
Bears
Bears pre-game update: Soldier Field pounded by rain; 49ers star TE George Kittle out
Meanwhile, the Bears will play without rookie Velus Jones because of a hamstring injury.
By Jason Lieser
 
Joshua Dawood gives an angler’s classic demonstration in 2019 to teacher Eileen Rice of how big a fish he was going to catch. Rice is headed into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Eileen Rice heads an all Chicago-area class for the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame
Eileen Rice, who has taught much-loved classes that incorporate fishing for 30 years, heads an all Chicago-area class for the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame.
By Dale Bowman
 
A photo of Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields warming up before a preseason game at Soldier Field in August.
Bears
Tick, tick, tick: It’s only Year 2, but Bears QB Justin Fields must prove himself quickly
The people who drafted him got fired, and the new administration needs clarity on whether Fields can help the Bears “take the North and never give it back.”
By Jason Lieser
 