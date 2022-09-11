Eileen Rice heads an all Chicago-area class for the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame

Teacher Eileen Rice is headed to the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame after 30 years of incorporating fishing into much-loved programs for learning at three schools in Lake and Cook counties. Her in-the-field fishing lessons reached thousands of students and parents.

In 2019 when I asked her what gave the most joy, she said, “Hearing that the kids and their families have gone fishing again.”

An all Chicago-area threesome will formally be inducted next spring during the Illinois Conservation Foundation Gala.

Also being inducted will be Nan Buckardt, director of education for the Lake County Forest Preserves, and Doug Aller, of New Concept Benefit Group, which hosts such events as the No Child Left Indoors/Family Outdoor Day at William W. Powers State Recreation Area.

More information on the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame and the ICF as at www.ilconservation.org.