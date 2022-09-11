The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Sports Outdoors

Eileen Rice heads an all Chicago-area class for the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame

Eileen Rice, who has taught much-loved classes that incorporate fishing for 30 years, heads an all Chicago-area class for the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Eileen Rice heads an all Chicago-area class for the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame
Joshua Dawood gives an angler’s classic demonstration in 2019 to teacher Eileen Rice of how big a fish he was going to catch. Rice is headed into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame. Credit: Dale Bowman

Joshua Dawood gives an angler’s classic demonstration in 2019 to teacher Eileen Rice of how big a fish he was going to catch. Rice is headed into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame.

Dale Bowman

Teacher Eileen Rice is headed to the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame after 30 years of incorporating fishing into much-loved programs for learning at three schools in Lake and Cook counties. Her in-the-field fishing lessons reached thousands of students and parents.

In 2019 when I asked her what gave the most joy, she said, “Hearing that the kids and their families have gone fishing again.”

Click here to read an account of one such outing, in 2019 at Skokie Lagoons.

An all Chicago-area threesome will formally be inducted next spring during the Illinois Conservation Foundation Gala.

Also being inducted will be Nan Buckardt, director of education for the Lake County Forest Preserves, and Doug Aller, of New Concept Benefit Group, which hosts such events as the No Child Left Indoors/Family Outdoor Day at William W. Powers State Recreation Area.

More information on the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame and the ICF as at www.ilconservation.org.

Next Up In Sports
Bears, 49ers inactives: Star TE George Kittle ruled out for opener
Tick, tick, tick: It’s only Year 2, but Bears QB Justin Fields must prove himself quickly
Repeat after me: This will not be pretty
Ryan Poles clearing his own path as Bears GM
Bears stuck in a holding pattern
Breaking down every game on the Bears’ 2022 schedule
The Latest
George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers makes a catch against the Chicago Bears at Levi’s Stadium in 2018.
Bears
Bears, 49ers inactives: Star TE George Kittle ruled out for opener
Meanwhile, the Bears will play without rookie Velus Jones because of a hamstring injury.
By Jason Lieser
 
A photo of Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields warming up before a preseason game at Soldier Field in August.
Bears
Tick, tick, tick: It’s only Year 2, but Bears QB Justin Fields must prove himself quickly
The people who drafted him got fired, and the new administration needs clarity on whether Fields can help the Bears “take the North and never give it back.”
By Jason Lieser
 
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
Bears
Repeat after me: This will not be pretty
Hopefully, Justin Fields can show more in his second season than a deft ability to regurgitate play calls.
By Rick Telander
 
Bears general manager Ryan Poles talks at a press conference in January.
Bears
Ryan Poles clearing his own path as Bears GM
After facing early hurdles as a rookie general manager, the 36-year-old Poles is showing signs of growing into the job. Making the job his own and rising above the debilitating dysfunction at Halas Hall could be a big key in succeeding where others have failed.
By Mark Potash
 
Bears general manager Ryan Poles (right) and head coach Matt Eberflus (left) were introduced at Halas Hall on Monday.
Bears
Bears stuck in a holding pattern
This season will offer only partial answers since GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus don’t have much to work with.
By Rick Morrissey
 