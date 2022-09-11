Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 4

The big three (Mount Carmel, Loyola and Lincoln-Way East) continue to dominate. The Caravan and Ramblers obliterated ranked teams on the road in Week 3.

At this point in the season, all the activity is happening at the bottom of the rankings. It’s exceedingly difficult to work out which teams to add every week.

Today I went with Wheaton North, Lyons and York. Glenbard North, Nazareth and Wheaton-Warrenville South dropped out.

Wheaton North, last season’s Class 7A state champion, was an easy call. The Falcons knocked off Batavia and haven’t missed a beat this season despite losing almost everything from last season’s squad.

Lyons gets in after a nice win against Hinsdale Central. It is possible undefeated York should have been in the Super 25 long ago. The Dukes were 8-2 last year and returned a solid core. But they haven’t been tested yet this season.

It’s always tough to decide what to do with schools smaller than Class 5A. Joliet Catholic is an obvious call. But what about IC Prep and St. Francis and Wilmington?

Last week on Twitter a reader suggested another set of rankings, maybe a top five, for the smaller classes. That’s something we used to do for basketball rankings. Back in the two-class system I always had a top five for area Class A teams.

That might be a good idea. I don’t see the small schools play very often though, so that’s my biggest hesitation.

Week 4’s Super 25

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Mount Carmel (3-0) 1

Friday vs. No. 9 Marist

2. Loyola (3-0) 2

Saturday vs. Brother Rice

3. Lincoln-Way East (3-0) 3

Friday vs. Andrew

4. Warren (3-0) 4

Friday at Stevenson

5. Glenbard West (3-0) 5

Friday at Proviso West

6. Naperville North (3-0) 6

Friday at Neuqua Valley

7. Simeon (3-0) 8

Friday at Brooks

8. Maine South (2-1) 9

Thursday vs. No. 12 Prospect

9. Marist (2-1) 11

Friday at No. 1 Mount Carmel

10. Prairie Ridge (3-0) 10

Friday at No. 17 Jacobs

11. Wheaton North (3-0) NR

Friday at St. Charles North

12. Prospect (3-0) 12

Thursday at No. 8 Maine South

13. Lockport (3-0) 14

Friday vs. Homewood-Flossmoor

14. Lemont (3-0) 15

Friday at Bremen

15. Joliet Catholic (3-0) 16

Friday at Providence

16. Bolingbrook (2-1) 17

Friday vs. Sandburg

17. Jacobs (3-0) 22

Friday vs. No. 10 Prairie Ridge

18. Palatine (3-0) 23

Friday at Glenbrook South

19. Lyons (3-0) NR

Friday at Oak Park

20. St. Rita (1-2) 13

Friday at Benet

21. Batavia (1-2) 7

Friday vs. Lake Park

22. Kankakee (2-1) 21

Friday vs. Manual

23. Hersey (3-0) 25

Friday at Highland Park

24. York (3-0) NR

Friday vs. Downers Grove North

25. Notre Dame (2-1) 20

Friday at Nazareth