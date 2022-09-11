Athletics trounce White Sox, prevent 4-game sweep

OAKLAND, Calif. — Johnny Cueto gave up seven runs over 4 2⁄ 3 innings in an unusually poor outing, and the White Sox offense was quieted in a 10-3 trouncing from the Athletics Sunday. The result halted the Sox’ winning streak at four games and prevented a four-game series sweep against the American League’s worst team.

The A’s (51-90) had lost five straight and nine of 10.

The Sox head home feeling satisfied with a 5-2 road trip that began with a series win over the playoff-bound Mariners. The trip included two games of 20-plus hits, a comeback from four runs down against the Mariners and a five-run outburst in the ninth inning Friday that erased a 3-0 A’s lead.

“We’re going to keep doing what we’ve been doing, keep our heads up and play with a lot of energy,” Cueto said.

“It was outstanding, awesome to see the guys battling every day, coming back from being down,” said acting manager Miguel Cairo, who has guided the Sox to a 9-4 record in manager Tony La Russa’s absence. “We did everything the right right way.”

Not much went right Sunday, though, especially in a six-run A’s fifth. Vimael Machin doubled in two runs and Ramon Laureano got second life after third baseman Leury Garcia dropped a foul pop near the dugout and ended an 0-fo-18 skid with a two-run homer. Cuteo didn’t finish the inning, and alllowed eight hits and five earned runs.

Seth Brown dropped an RBI double in front of center fielder Adam Engel in the first after Engel broke late and a pop fly fell between shortstop Elvis Andrus, Garcia and left fielder AJ Pollock, plays Cairo attributed to what he called the toughest sun field in the majors.

In any event, it was the first time in 11 starts on the road Cueto failed to get a quality start, and his ERA climbed from 2.87 to 3.09.

“He was battling,” Cairo said. “A few pitches were flat and he had just one bad inning. That was the game.”

Eloy Jimenez had a double and single to account for two of the Sox’ four hits a day after the Sox had 20 hits and three days after they piled up 21. Jimenez is 13-for-25 with three homers, two doubles and nine RBI in his last six games.

Anderson seeing specialist Tuesday

Tim Anderson is seeing a hand specialist Tuesday, awaiting the go-ahead to begin catching and swinging a bat. Recovering from surgery on the middle finger of his left hand, Anderson has been limited to throwing and conditioning and hopes to be available for the last week or so of the season.

No Moncada, Robert, Harrison

Third baseman Yoan Moncada was given a day off and center fielder Luis Robert missed his fifth straight game with a sore left wrist and hand.

“[Moncada] played five [games] on the road after coming back from the hamstring injury,” Cairo said. “A precaution. Make sure he gets today and [Monday off day] so he’ll be there Tuesday.”

Jose Harrison was slated to play third base but was a late scratch due to flu-like symptoms and was replaced by Garcia.

Robert hit in the cages again but Engel started in center.

“For Tuesday, for sure, if everything goes well [Sunday], Tuesday [at home against Colorado] I think he’s going to be in the lineup,” Cairo said.