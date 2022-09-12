Horoscope for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 11:30 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a powerful day for you, and an excellent way to begin your week. You might decide to be more low-key and enjoy your own solitude. If you spend time with others, your choice will be to seek out older or more serious people. Someone might have advice for you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Solitude in beautiful surroundings will appeal to you because you feel the need for peace and quiet. This is a good day for serious discussions with bosses, parents and VIPs, especially about future plans and career options. This is a playful time for you; nevertheless, today is more serious.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You have lots of energy to give to home projects and redecorating. You might also entertain this week. A conversation with someone older or more experienced might benefit you. Perhaps this person has good advice for you? (It never hurts to listen.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you are high visibility, which means people notice you more than usual. Fortunately, you will make a strong impression on others because you look conscientious, conservative and reliable. People in authority will listen to you (and vice versa).

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a good day to study, or finish a writing project or a manuscript. Your excellent powers of concentration will help you make travel plans, and explore legal matters or anything related to medicine and higher education.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a solid day to address issues related to shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances because you’re in the right frame of mind to deal with routine, red-tape matters. Your powers of concentration are excellent; furthermore, you will be patient and persevering. This is good.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A discussion with a partner or close friend will be serious today. You will stick to the facts because you’re in a sober frame of mind. Whatever you do, you will do it carefully and thoroughly, which is why this is the day to hammer out the details of an agreement.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a productive day for you because you’re ready to work conscientiously and persevere at any task until it is done. You will put duty before pleasure; furthermore, you will be frugal and thrifty in your decisions. You’ll be pleased with your accomplishments!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a good day to teach children or younger minds. Likewise, it’s a good day to train them in sports or any other discipline that requires perfecting a technique. You might also improve your own technique in the arts or in sports. You want to get something right.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A discussion with a parent or an older family member will go well today because all parties seem to be concerned with practical results. You won’t overlook details. You will persevere in whatever you do because you will be thrifty, careful and thorough. (Admirable!)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a solid day to study and learn something because you have the concentration necessary to do so. You don’t want to spend time chatting over the proverbial fence. Instead, you want to get something done, especially something that yields practical results. Bravo!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

When it comes to financial matters today, or shopping, you will be frugal, thrifty and practical. This is because you’re in a conservative frame of mind. This same frame of mind will help you to come up with solutions and better approaches on how to handle domestic matters and issues at home.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress, singer Emmy Rossum (1986) shares your birthday. You are clever. You are a quick study, and accurate when it comes to sizing up a situation. You are also hard-working, generous and warm hearted. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means take stock, wrap up things and get ready for new beginnings next year.

