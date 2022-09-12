The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 12, 2022
We owe thanks to our child welfare workers

Illinois’ child welfare system isn’t perfect. But during Child Welfare Worker Appreciation Week, let’s not forget those who are in the trenches every day trying to do what’s best for our most vulnerable children.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
This week, during Child Welfare Worker Appreciation Week, show your appreciation for the state’s child welfare workers.

Sept. 12-16 is Child Welfare Worker Appreciation Week.

Fred Rogers once said, “Anyone who does anything to help a child in his life is a hero to me.” That’s how I view child welfare workers, as heroes.

There are currently more than 20,000 children in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services. The state is their legal guardian, and as Illinois residents, that makes them our responsibility, too. We rely on child welfare workers to ensure we fulfill our responsibilities to care for these children.

Unfortunately, we don’t give the thousands of these dedicated workers the recognition they deserve for the challenging, often unnoticed job they do.

The current workforce crisis is greatly impacting child welfare professionals who are being asked to do more with less support. In one day, a worker may have to help a family navigate access to community services, appear in family court and set up special education services for each child in his/her care.

They continue to do the work because they care. The child welfare system isn’t perfect. Change is needed, but let’s not forget those who are in the trenches every day trying to do what’s best for our most vulnerable children.

Sept. 12-16 is Child Welfare Worker Appreciation Week. Show your appreciation for these workers by acknowledging them as the heroes they are, and thank them for going above and beyond for Illinois’ children and families.

Mike Bertrand, president and CEO
Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois

Take action to protect cyclists

So sad when a motorist fails to recognize that cyclists have the same rights to our roads as cars, and that failure leads to a loss of life. With the second death on Milwaukee Avenue, campaign promises to improve bike lanes around the city are worthless. Especially in Chicago, where six-way intersections, like the ones on Milwaukee Avenue, are common.

In Amsterdam, there are intersections with four separate lights to control the flow of people. One for cars, one for trolleys, one for pedestrians and yes, one for bicycles. A separate signal that stops all vehicular traffic to allow the safe crossing of cyclists and pedestrians at dangerous intersections is sorely needed here.

Cars and trucks race around the city with reckless abandon, putting the lives of people at risk. If the city is serious about protecting its two-wheeled commuters, then it needs to take serious action.

Scot Sinclair, Round Lake Beach

