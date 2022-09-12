Father, 10-year-old son found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning at Inverness home; 6-year-old daughter hospitalized

A father and his 10-year-old son died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning Sunday afternoon in their family home in suburban Inverness, police said.

The mother called police about 4:20 p.m. after her estranged husband did not return the children at the end of his scheduled visitation time, according to Inverness police.

The mother then found the father and their two children unconscious inside their home in the 200 block of Palatine Road, police said.

Woo Chang, 41, and his son, 10-year-old Austin Chang. were pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The 6-year-old daughter was transported to Advocate Luthern General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Police said the three were likely poisoned by carbon monoxide from a generator inside the home. The medical examiner’s office was scheduled to perform autopsies Monday.

Authorities have not released any other information.

