Monday, September 12, 2022
Man and woman shot in West Jackson Boulevard District

They were in the 2100 block of West Adams Street when they were shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man and a woman were wounded by gunfire Monday night in the West Jackson Boulevard District.

They were outside in the 2100 block of West Adams Street about 6:40 p.m. when two people with handguns approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The woman, 27, was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

The man, 24, was grazed in the leg and refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

