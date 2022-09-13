The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
R. Kelly News Metro/State

R. Kelly case expected to be turned over to jurors Tuesday

First, Kelly’s lawyer is expected make her closing argument in the the R&B star’s trial.

By  Andy Grimm
   
SHARE R. Kelly case expected to be turned over to jurors Tuesday
In this 2019 file photo, R. Kelly leaves the Daley Center after a child support hearing.

In this 2019 file photo, R. Kelly leaves the Daley Center after a child support hearing shortly before he was indicted in federal court on child pornography charges. The singer’s trial on those charges is drawing to a close, with his lawyers set to make their closing arguments Tuesday.

AP Photo/Matt Marton

R&B star R. Kelly’s lawyer is expected to make her final arguments when the singer’s trial on federal child pornography charges resumes Tuesday morning.

Kelly attorney Jennifer Bonjean has been allotted two hours to make the case for acquitting Kelly, who faces 13 counts related to allegedly filming himself engaged in sex acts with an underage girl, sexually abusing four others, and conspiring with two of his former employees to rig his 2008 child pornography trial in state court.

Jurors on Monday heard closing arguments from the government and Kelly’s two co-defendants, former business manager Derrel McDavid and former assistant Milton “June” Brown. Jurors should begin deliberations as soon as Tuesday afternoon.

Laying out the case against Kelly, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Pozolo described the trio as a “team” that worked together to hide Kelly’s sexual abuse of underage girls for decades.

“They did their level best... to cover up the fact that Robert Kelly, R. Kelly the R&B superstar, is actually a sexual predator,” Pozolo said.

She pointed to the government’s strongest evidence against the singer: video that purportedly shows the singer performing sex acts with an underage girl whom Kelly considered his unofficial goddaughter, identified in court by the pseudonym, “Jane.”

R. Kelly Chicago Trial

Get the latest and the background on R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago. To stay informed:

“They did their best, but in the end, they failed,” Pozolo said. “We are here today because those tapes that they concealed for 20 years are no longer their secret. You have seen the tapes. You have seen what Kelly did to Jane.”

Testimony in the trial spanned four weeks, with Jane herself taking the witness stand to testify that she and her parents for years had lied about sexual abuse by the singer, including false statements made to Chicago police investigators and a state grand jury, which, nonetheless indicted the singer in 2002. Jane did not testify when the singer went to trial in 2008, and he was acquitted by a Cook County jury.

Bonjean is known for her fiery courtroom demeanor, but would seem to face an uphill battle to overcome Jane’s emotional testimony in Kelly’s current trial when she took the stand last month. During her testimony, Jane identified herself in videos that purportedly show her abuse by the singer, including a tape in which Kelly and Jane could be heard referring repeatedly to her age as they perform sex acts in the late 1990s.

Monday, McDavid’s lawyers —as they did during the accountant’s three days on the witness stand —attacked the credibility of prosecution witnesses who had admitted to taking cash bounties to conceal alleged child porn videos. McDavid testified her believed the singer’s denials at the time.

“The information he had then is just different than what he had now,” McDavid’s attorney, Beau Brindley said.

Next Up In News
8 people wounded in shootings across Chicago Monday
Man killed in Chatham hit-and-run crash
Asian American candidates in Illinois aim to break state records — and ‘the bamboo ceiling’
Another one bites the dust: Ald. Reboyras chooses retirement over difficult reelection campaign
Two men shot in Greater Grand Crossing
Man and woman shot in West Jackson Boulevard District
The Latest
placards.jpeg
Crime
8 people wounded in shootings across Chicago Monday
The attacks included three double-shootings.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
News
Man killed in Chatham hit-and-run crash
A gray SUV hit the man, 59, in the 400 block of East 79th Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Sibling bullying likely will worsen after I come out
Teenage girl suspects that if she tells her parents she’s bisexual, her homophobic siblings will find out and tease her even more.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Asian American candidates and officials pose at an Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association brunch in Springfield in August.
Elections
Asian American candidates in Illinois aim to break state records — and ‘the bamboo ceiling’
At least 22 Asian American candidates are running for offices in the November election and next year’s city elections, not to mention others running in other local races across the state.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Cool and creamy macaroni salad.
Recipes
Menu planner: Creamy macaroni salad can top a fine family meal
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 