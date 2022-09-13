The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Olympic Sports News Sports

Boston Marathon adds nonbinary division for 2023 race

Nonbinary athletes can submit entry applications if they’ve completed a marathon as a nonbinary participant during the current qualifying window.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Boston Marathon adds nonbinary division for 2023 race
Runners cross the starting line of the 2021 Boston Marathon.

Nonbinary athletes will be able to run in next year’s Boston Marathon without having to register as members of the men’s or women’s divisions, race organizers announced.

Mary Schwalm/AP

BOSTON — Nonbinary athletes will be able to run in next year’s Boston Marathon without having to register as members of the men’s or women’s divisions, race organizers announced Monday.

The Boston Athletic Association, which administers the prestigious marathon, said it’s been working to expand opportunities for nonbinary people — not just for the marathon but for the BAA’s other races, which include a 5K, a 10K and a half marathon.

Organizers confirmed the change as registration opened Monday for the 127th running of the marathon on April 17, 2023. A field of about 30,000 is expected for next spring’s edition of the storied race.

Nonbinary athletes can submit entry applications if they’ve completed a marathon as a nonbinary participant during the current qualifying window, the BAA said. It said it’s still working to establish qualifying standards for nonbinary participants, but that its online applications will include “nonbinary” as a gender option.

“Discussions are ongoing with nonbinary athletes in an effort to further promote inclusion at all BAA events,” the organization said, adding, “We view this first year as an opportunity to learn and grow together.”

Nonbinary pro miler and 1,500 runner Nikki Hiltz, who came out as transgender last year and narrowly missed a spot on the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics, lauded the move.

“There’s still so much work to be done but I’m thrilled that nonbinary runners are being acknowledged by the Boston Marathon and BAA,” Hiltz tweeted.

The Boston Marathon is the latest major marathon to begin adding nonbinary divisions.

Last year’s Philadelphia Distance Run, a premier event offering a half marathon and a 5K, became the first large race in the U.S. to establish a nonbinary division and offer equal prize money.

The Brooklyn Marathon and Half Marathon followed in April. Eighty-two competitors who had registered as nonbinary participants were among the finishers.

Next Up In Sports
Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe out 10-12 weeks after spine surgery
Former Bears quarterback Erik Kramer: ‘I was sick beyond my control’
Bears notes: RB Khalil Herbert makes case for more carries by shining in opener
Why White Sox star Jose Abreu’s RBI total is uncharacteristically low this season
Bears coach Matt Eberflus avoids fixating on Packers, but rivalry will define his tenure
Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong has chance to be ‘a face of the franchise’
The Latest
In this 2019 file photo, R. Kelly leaves the Daley Center after a child support hearing.
R. Kelly
‘He should not be stripped of every bit of humanity’: R. Kelly’s lawyer makes her case to jury
Attorney Jennifer Bonjean has just under two hours to make her argument Tuesday. When she is done, federal prosecutors will have an hour to deliver the final word before jurors begin deliberations.
By Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel
 
Image from campaign ad for Democratic nominee Alexi Giannoulias in Illinois secretary of state race.
Elections
Democrat Giannoulias resorts to kid-to-kid strategy in TV spots about drivers’ licenses, taxes, corruption — and basketball
The two new TV ads feature the former state treasurer playing basketball with children, as he promises to fight corruption and improve services at drivers’ license facilities. “With modernized services, saving time and money could be a slam dunk,” he says in one.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Jake McCabe will miss the start of this season after appearing in 75 games last season.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe out 10-12 weeks after spine surgery
McCabe likely won’t return until late November or early December, opening up an early-season spot in the Hawks’ defensive lineup.
By Ben Pope
 
Luring.png
Crime
Man charged with offering woman $150 for 5-year-old daughter, then grabbing girl by the hair
Gerardo Posadas, 25, was arrested after police released a video of incident. He was charged with aggravated battery and attempted aggravated kidnapping.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
IMG_1976.jpeg
Comedy
Second City hires new CEO from Sesame Workshop
Ed Wells, new boss at the Chicago company, says he’ll work on ‘bringing the Second City magic to audiences everywhere.’
By Darel Jevens
 