Eiffel Tower to go dark earlier, as Paris moves to save energy because of Ukraine war

PARIS — Lights on the Eiffel Tower will soon be turned off more than an hour earlier at night to save electricity, as Russia’s war in Ukraine deepens an energy crisis in Europe.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the iconic tower — normally illuminated until 1 a.m. — is just one of the monuments and municipal buildings that will be plunged into darkness earlier in the evening as the French capital, like the rest of France and Europe, faces risks of power shortages, rationing and blackouts when energy demand surges this winter.

Starting Sept. 23, lights on the Eiffel Tower will be turned off after the last visitor leaves at 11:45 p.m., Hidalgo said. Other landmarks operated by the city, such as Saint-Jacques tower and City Hall, will be turned off at 10 p.m.

“It’s a symbolic but important step,” Hidalgo said, brushing off criticism that Paris authorities could do more to reduce energy consumption by 10% — the target set in July by President Emmanuel Macron as part of a nationwide “sobriety plan” to conserve energy.

For safety reasons, streetlights will stay on across Paris, and the ornate bridges over the Seine River also will remain illuminated at night, Hidalgo told reporters.

Russia has cut natural gas supplies to several European countries that support Ukraine, sending gas and electricity prices surging. That’s fueled inflation and raised fears about shrinking supplies, prompting countries to enact conservation measures and relief for consumers and businesses.

While some European companies have reduced or halted production as energy prices surge, the European Union is looking to pass proposals to ease the crisis.

To align with France’s savings plan, Hidalgo said she also will press the government to adjust the lighting on national monuments in Paris, such as the domed Pantheon and the Arc de Triomphe — the famous Napoleonic arch that dominates the Champs-Elysees Avenue.

Paris authorities also aim to save energy by lowering the temperature in public buildings by from 66 degrees Fahrenheit to 64 during office hours, lower after hours and on weekends.

