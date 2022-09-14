The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago, Sept. 15-21
“Anastasia,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” the Chicago House Music Festival and Conference, and Chicago SummerDance Celebration are among the cool things to see and do in the week ahead.
Theater
- Andrew White and Shepsu Aakhu’s drama “Red Summer,” set during the 1919 Chicago race riots, is the story of two soldiers — one black, one white — who fought on the same side during World War I but are now pitted against one other. J. Dymond directs the world premiere play. From Sept. 16-25 at Governors State University Center for the Performing Arts, 1 University Dr., University Park. Tickets: $29-$39. Visit govst.edu/redsummer.
- Lyric Opera presents the North American premiere of director Barrie Kosky’s new production of Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick’s classic musical “Fiddler on the Roof.” It’s the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives and the traditions that define faith and family. Broadway performersSteven SkybellandDebbie Gravittemake their Lyric debuts as Tevye and Golde. From Sept. 17-Oct. 7 at Lyric Opera, 20 N. Wacker. Tickets:$40+. Visit lyricopera.org
- “Anastasia” is Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty’s musical about the woman who claimed to be the missing princess of the Romanov empire. Darko Tresnjak directs with choreography by Peggy Hickey. From Sept. 20-25 at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe. Tickets $27+. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- Paloma Nozicka’s “Enough to Let the Light In” is presented by Teatro Vista as part of the Destinos Chicago International Latino Theater Festival. The psychological thriller is about two girlfriends celebrating a milestone until the night turns into chaos as secrets are revealed and lives changed. Melissa DuPrey and Lisandra Tena star; Georgette Verdin directs. From Sept. 21-Oct. 23 at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theater, 1700 N. Halsted. Tickets: $35, $40. Visit steppenwolf.org.
- Refracted Theatre presents “St. Sebastian,” Andrew Kramer’s dark comedy about a queer white couple who move into a historically Black neighborhood, where they plan to flip a house. Graham Miller directs. From Sept. 15-Oct. 2. at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $18. Visit refractedco.com.
- Kander and Ebb’s classic musical “Cabaret” is set amidst the decadence of 1929 Berlin and the threat of the emerging Third Reich. Robbie Simpson directs. From Sept. 15-Oct. 22 at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights. Tickets: $45. Visit metropolisarts.com.
- In Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” a meek plant store worker and his co-worker crush must deal with a man-eating plant. Matthew Silar directs. From Sept. 15-Oct. 16 at Citadel Theatre, 300 S. Waukegan, Lake Forest. Tickets: $40, $45. Visit citadeltheatre.org.
Music
- Chicago House Music Festival and Conference presents DJs and live performances highlighting the various sounds and styles of the genre born in Chicago. Included are performances by Grammy-nominated artists Ten City and Josh Milan, a house music symposium, a celebration of house music legend Frankie Knuckles, a house club tour of Chicago venues, and a footwork dance-down. From Sept. 15-18 in Millennium Park and other locations around the city. Admission is free. Visit chicagohousemusicfestival.us.
- Music of the Baroque opens its season with Handel’s final oratorio, “Jephtha,” a piece based on a biblical story and considered one of the composer’s most beautiful works. Among the soloists joining conductor Jane Glover, the orchestra and chorus are tenor David Portillo as Jephtha and soprano Lauren Snouffer as his daughter, Iphis. At 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $25-$100. Visit baroque.org.
Museums & Gardens
- The National Hellenic Museum reopens with two new exhibits. “Resilience”(Sept. 16-Dec. 30) features photographs by HRH Prince Nikolaos, which explore Greece’s strong relationship with nature. “Gather Together: Chicago Street Photography” (Sept. 16-April 30) is a collection of images by Diane Alexander White showcasing Greek American celebrations alongside other ethnic and cultural festivities. At National Hellenic Museum, 333 S. Halsted. Admission: $10. Visit nationalhellenicmuseum.org.
- As part of its centennial celebration, the Morton Arboretum (4100 Ill. Rt. 53, Lisle) opens its colorful new two-acre Grand Garden to the public at 1 p.m. Sept. 18. The expansive garden features three main spaces: Centennial Plaza, the Celebration Garden and the Joy of Plants Garden. Each provides a different experience, from a series of plant-filled rooms defined by hedges near a large, shimmering fountain and plaza dedicated to Morton family descendant Jane Morton Berry to a spacious terrace for weddings and other special events.Admission: $8-$16, children under 2 free. Visit mortonarb.org.
Family Fun
- The action-packed motorsport event Monster Jam returns with the usual all-star lineup: Krysten Anderson driving Grave Digger, Armando Castro behind the wheel of El Toro Loco, Tristan England driving EarthShaker and many more. There’s also a Pit Party where fans can see the trucks up close and meet drivers and crew. At 7 p.m. Sept. 16; 1, 7 p.m. Sept. 17, and 1, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim, Rosemont. Tickets: $20+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Pilsen Fest features music, food, children’s workshops, arts and crafts, visual arts, dancing, poetry, live painting and other cultural performances. Among the many performers on the music stages are Ruben Albarran, Rosalba Valdez, Kenny Larken, Mr. Jhomba, Sones de Mexico Ensemble, Ron Carroll, Hierba Mala and many more. From noon-10 p.m. Sept. 17-18 at 18th and Blue Island. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/pilsenfest.
- Music and dance fill Millennium Park during Chicago SummerDance Celebration. The daylong festival features performances plus dance lessons followed by live music and dancing for all ages. Chicago dance troupes performing include Maritza Garcia and Sergio Ceron, M.A.D.D. Rhythms with Creation Global, Lajkonik Polish Folk Song & Dance Ensemble, Lucky Plush Productions, Momenta Dance Company, Shubukai, Move Me Soul and more. From noon-8 p.m. Sept. 17 throughout Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph. Admission is free. Visit chicagosummerdance.org.
- Groove Time is an interactive family concert performed by arts educators/performers Mars Caulton and Mani Bances. Learn about drums from around the world, making body rhythms and more while moving and grooving to the beat and celebrating cultures from around the world. At 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4545 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $12. Visit oldtownschool.org.
- The Children’s Book Fair of Hyde Park celebrates a love of reading and childhood. Events include storytelling, musical and dance performances, book signings and more. From 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 18 on 57th from Woodlawn to Dorchester. Admission is free. Visit thechildrensbookfairofhydepark.org.
