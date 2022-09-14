The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Theater Entertainment and Culture

Marissa Lynn Ford named new executive director of League of Chicago Theatres

Ford arrives at the League from her most recent post as associate managing director of the Goodman Theatre.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE Marissa Lynn Ford named new executive director of League of Chicago Theatres
Marissa Lynn Ford will take the helm of the League of Chicago Theatres in October.&nbsp;

Marissa Lynn Ford will take the helm of the League of Chicago Theatres in October.

Provided

Marissa Lynn Ford has been named the new executive director of The League of Chicago Theatres effective next month, it was announced Wednesday.

Ford succeeds Deb Clapp, who exited the post earlier this summer after 14 years at the helm of the Chicago theater service organization.

Ford arrives at the League from her most recent post as associate managing director of the Goodman Theatre, where she spearheaded IDEAA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Access, Anti-Racism) initiatives, among other duties.

According to a statement from the League’s search committee, which selected Ford from a field of national candidates, “Marissa’s deep experience in Chicago theater, her distinguished work at the Goodman for the past eight years and her passion for Chicago theater made her the top choice from a field of excellent and well-qualified candidates.”

In a separate statement, Ford expressed her desire to “uplift Chicago theater in a new way” in conjunction with the League’s board of directors and staff.

“What excites me about working with the League of Chicago Theatres is the opportunity to help share the stories of many voices across the Chicago community,” she said.

A Chicago native, Ford is a graduate of Drake University, with degrees in business administration, international business, and theater acting.

Established in 1979, the League of Chicago Theatres is an umbrella alliance of more than 200 Chicago-area theaters, which works to support, promote and advocate for Chicago’s live theater industry.

Next Up In Theater
‘Dreamgirls’ loses some of its luster, drama in Paramount Theatre staging
Second City hires new CEO from Sesame Workshop
In the timely Steppenwolf curiosity ‘Miz Martha,’ enslaved people confront Washington’s widow
‘Ernani’ opens Lyric Opera season with strong singing and playing, awkward staging
Despite powerhouse cast, ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ lumbers along at snail’s pace
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Sept. 8-14
The Latest
cst.brightspotcdn.jpg
News
Man charged with fatal Loop stabbing last week
Anthony Rawls and another man approached Michael Byrnes, 41, in the 400 block of South LaSalle Street and tried to take his belongings, Chicago police say.
By Sophie Sherry
 
A Metra train.
Transportation
Metra cancels some Thursday night service as possible freight railroad worker strike looms
In anticipation of a strike by freight railroad workers that would immediately suspend travel on four of its lines, Metra said it has been forced to start limiting services on some of those lines beginning Thursday evening.
By Manny Ramos
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker at a Wednesday news conference, where he announced he has signed a disaster declaration to allow access to more resources to help people being bused to Illinois by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Politics
Pritzker signs disaster declaration to aid people bused to Illinois from Texas
At a morning news conference, Pritzker also said he is calling in the Illinois National Guard to help prepare infrastructure and services to handle the incoming people being bused to Illinois by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
A sign held up at a press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at Douglass Park.
News
As Riot Fest crews set up in Douglass Park, Little Village, Lawndale residents keep pushing for music festival to leave
The three-day music festival starts Friday. Some West Side leaders say it is detrimental to the health of the nearby communities.
By Elvia Malagón
 
merlin_108229818.jpg
News
2 killed, 7 others wounded by gunfire in Washington Park: ‘It’s another tragic incident’
Police said a “personal altercation” between groups led to the shooting, though few details were released.
By Sun-Times Wire
 