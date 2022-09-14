Marissa Lynn Ford named new executive director of League of Chicago Theatres

Marissa Lynn Ford has been named the new executive director of The League of Chicago Theatres effective next month, it was announced Wednesday.

Ford succeeds Deb Clapp, who exited the post earlier this summer after 14 years at the helm of the Chicago theater service organization.

Ford arrives at the League from her most recent post as associate managing director of the Goodman Theatre, where she spearheaded IDEAA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Access, Anti-Racism) initiatives, among other duties.

According to a statement from the League’s search committee, which selected Ford from a field of national candidates, “Marissa’s deep experience in Chicago theater, her distinguished work at the Goodman for the past eight years and her passion for Chicago theater made her the top choice from a field of excellent and well-qualified candidates.”

In a separate statement, Ford expressed her desire to “uplift Chicago theater in a new way” in conjunction with the League’s board of directors and staff.

“What excites me about working with the League of Chicago Theatres is the opportunity to help share the stories of many voices across the Chicago community,” she said.

A Chicago native, Ford is a graduate of Drake University, with degrees in business administration, international business, and theater acting.

Established in 1979, the League of Chicago Theatres is an umbrella alliance of more than 200 Chicago-area theaters, which works to support, promote and advocate for Chicago’s live theater industry.

