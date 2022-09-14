Weigel Broadcasting reveals 2022 high school football television schedule

High school football will be back on television soon. Weigel Broadcasting’s Game of the Week will debut with Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central on Sept. 23.

The highly-anticipated Mount Carmel vs. Loyola showdown will be televised on the final Saturday of the regular season.

“We have had a long-standing commitment to broadcast high school sports,” Weigel’s Steven Faber said. “Once again this season, our viewers will get best of prep football, boys soccer and boys and girls basketball on The U and CW26, with the ‘Game of the Week’ and IHSA Championship broadcasts.”

Jim Blaney, Jack McInerney, Kenny McReynolds and Mark Krueger all return to call the games.

Here’s the full schedule:

Sept. 23: Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville North

Oct. 7: Brother Rice vs. Joliet Catholic

Oct. 14: Simeon vs. Morgan Park

Oct. 21: St. Ignatius vs. Fenwick

Oct. 22: Mount Carmel vs. Loyola

Weigel will also broadcast the Chicago Public Schools boys soccer city championship on Oct. 12.