Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Man charged with fatal Loop stabbing last week

Anthony Rawls and another man approached Michael Byrnes, 41, in the 400 block of South LaSalle Street and tried to take his belongings, Chicago police say.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
Chicago police released images of a pair wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing Sept. 6, 2022, in the Loop.

Chicago police

A man has been charged with a fatal stabbing during a robbery in the Loop last week.

Anthony Rawls, 28, and another man approached Michael Byrnes, 41, the night of Sept. 6 in the 400 block of South LaSalle Street as he was heading home from work and tried to take his belongings, Chicago police said.

The two then kicked, punched and stabbed Byrnes several times, according to police. Byrnes was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Rawls has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of armed robbery, Police Supt. David Brown said in a press conference Wednesday morning.

Police are still working to locate the second attacker, Brown said. Rawls was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

This attack happened near the Chicago Board of Trade Building and LaSalle Street Station. It was the second fatal stabbing downtown in two weeks.

On Aug. 23, Jeremy Walker, 36, was stabbed in the neck during a road rage attack in the first block of West Ohio Street, police said. A man was charged with murder in the attack.

