The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Security detail for Harvey mayor opens fire while responding to possible robbery on North Side.

It was unknown whether anyone was struck by gunfire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Security detail for Harvey mayor opens fire while responding to possible robbery on North Side.
Someone in Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark’s security detail opened fire while responding to a robbery Sept. 14, 2022 on the North Side.

Someone in Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark’s security detail opened fire while responding to a robbery Sept. 14, 2022 on the North Side.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Someone in Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark’s security details opened fire while responding to a possible robbery in Old Town Wednesday afternoon, but it was unclear whether anyone by hit by gunfire.

The incident happened around 1:55 p.m. in the 700 block of West North Avenue, according to a police spokeswoman who couldn’t provide additional information.

A law enforcement source said Clark’s security detail saw a person being robbed and tried to intervene. Someone in Clark’s detail fired shots, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the alleged robbers also opened fire or whether anyone was hurt.

No ambulance was called for the incident, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

No one was reported in custody.

A spokesman for Clark’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Chicago police work the scene where a member of Harvey Mayor Cristopher Clark’s security fired shots at a robbery suspect, in the 700 block of West North Avenue

Chicago police work the scene where a member of Harvey Mayor Cristopher Clark’s security fired shots at a robbery suspect, in the 700 block of West North Avenue.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
R. Kelly verdict: Singer guilty in federal trial in Chicago
Pritzker signs disaster declaration to aid people bused from Texas, calls on Abbott ‘to stop trying to sow the seeds of chaos’
Bailey visits Washington Park mass shooting scene: ‘It breaks my heart ... to see what’s happening across Chicago’
‘What is the plan?’ McDonald’s CEO asks about city’s crime problem
City Council member wants crackdown on motorcycle clubs wreaking havoc
Andrew Morton biography of Queen Elizabeth II due in November
The Latest
A rare, 2,000-year-old Jewish coin that U.S. authorities have returned to Israel nearly two decades after it was looted, smuggled and put up for auction in the United States.
Looted ancient Jewish coin returned by U.S. authorities to Israel Antiquities Authority
The quarter shekel silver coin, minted in the year 69, is believed to be one of just two confirmed to exist.
By Associated Press
 
In this June 2019 file photo, singer R. Kelly appears at a hearing at Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly verdict: Singer guilty in federal trial in Chicago
It took 11 hours for jurors in the R&B star’s trial to reach their decision, finding Kelly guilty on six of 13 counts.
By Jon Seidel and Andy Grimm
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs for a 12-yard gain during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Bears
Justin Fields bounced back — but now he needs a complete game
As the Bears spend the season searching for signs that Fields can be their quarterback for the next decade, they want to see steady play to go with his flashes of athletic brilliance. Fields had good drives, quarters, and halves last season. His ability to turn the page at halftime Sunday was telling.
By Patrick Finley
 
President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. Biden is making his third trip to Pennsylvania in less than a week and returning just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally there, illustrating the battleground state’s importance to both parties as Labor Day kicks off a nine-week sprint to crucial midterm elections.
Columnists
Pity the poor, wounded MAGA Republicans
Apparently many in MAGA world are experiencing grief and trauma, inflicted by President Joe Biden and his very mean speech earlier this month.
By S. E. Cupp
 
A photo of Velus Jones posing with Seahawks star DK Metcalf after a preseason game last month.
Bears
Bears rookie WR Velus Jones back at practice, hopeful to debut vs. Packers
Jones missed out on a great collective performance by the Bears’ rookies in the season opener because of a hamstring injury.
By Jason Lieser
 