AP Week 4 Illinois high school football rankings

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (11) (3-0) 110 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (3-0) 98 2
3. Warren (3-0) 81 4
4. Glenbard West (3-0) 78 3
5. Naperville North (3-0) 57 5
6. O’Fallon (3-0) 48 6
7. Maine South (2-1) 35 7
8. Marist (2-1) 23 8
9. Edwardsville (3-0) 15 9
10. Lockport (3-0) 14 NR
Others receiving votes: York 13, Bolingbrook 10, Glenbard East 7, Palatine 7, Glenbrook South 4, Lyons 3, South Elgin 1, Neuqua Valley 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Mount Carmel (11) (3-0) 110 1
2. Prospect (3-0) 94 2
3. Wheaton North (3-0) 90 7
4. Jacobs (3-0) 71 5
5. St. Rita (1-2) 43 4
6. Pekin (3-0) 38 9
7. Batavia (1-2) 34 3
8. Geneva (3-0) 31 NR
9. Hersey (3-0) 26 NR
10. Hononegah (3-0) 23 10
Others receiving votes: Yorkville 16, Brother Rice 14, Downers North 10, Glenbard North 4, Wheaton-Warrenville South 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (10) (1-2) 106 1
2. Prairie Ridge (2) (3-0) 104 2
3. Simeon (3-0) 95 4
4. Lemont (3-0) 90 3
5. Crete-Monee (2-1) 63 6
6. Chatham Glenwood (3-0) 53 7
7. Notre Dame (2-1) 32 5
8. Kenwood (2-1) 29 8
9. Normal West (3-0) 25 NR
10. Cary-Grove (2-1) 23 9
Others receiving votes: Carmel 20, Wauconda 7, Crystal Lake South 5, Harlem 5, St. Ignatius 3.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Morris (5) (3-0) 106 3
2. Kankakee (5) (2-1) 101 2
3. Mahomet-Seymour (1) (3-0) 91 4
4. Sycamore (3-0) 77 5
5. Nazareth (1) (1-2) 72 1
6. Peoria (3-0) 67 6
7. Morgan Park (3-0) 43 8
8. Glenbard South (3-0) 29 9
9. Mascoutah (3-0) 27 10
10. Highland (2-1) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Patrick 10, St. Viator 8, Sterling 6, Marian Catholic 5, Rockford Boylan 3, Centralia 2.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Joliet Catholic (6) (3-0) 114 2
(tie) Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (6) (3-0) 114 1
3. St. Francis (3-0) 94 3
4. Richmond-Burton (3-0) 81 4
5. Rochester (2-1) 65 5
6. Stillman Valley (3-0) 59 6
7. Genoa-Kingston (3-0) 50 7
8. Wheaton Academy (3-0) 39 8
9. Carterville (3-0) 25 9
10. Freeburg (3-0) 16 10
Others receiving votes: Macomb 2, St. Laurence 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (10) (2-1) 118 1
2. Williamsville (1) (3-0) 102 2
3. Reed-Custer (1) (3-0) 94 3
4. Princeton (3-0) 84 4
5. Byron (2-1) 70 5
6. Mt. Carmel (3-0) 58 6
7. Fairbury Prairie Central (3-0) 47 7
8. Eureka (3-0) 38 8
9. Peotone (3-0) 15 T10
10. Tolono Unity (2-1) 13 T10
Others receiving votes: Montini 10, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7, Seneca 2, Elmwood-Brimfield 1, Durand-Pecatonica 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Wilmington (10) (3-0) 118 1
2. Decatur St. Teresa (2) (3-0) 110 2
3. Maroa-Forsyth (3-0) 95 4
4. Bismarck-Henning (3-0) 81 5
5. North-Mac (3-0) 70 8
6. Knoxville (3-0) 59 7
7. Rockridge (2-1) 37 9
8. Downs Tri-Valley (2-1) 26 3
9. Pana (2-1) 14 10
10. Johnston City (3-0) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Vandalia 11, Nashville 9, Carmi White County 7, Mercer County 5, El Paso-Gridley 4, Flora 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (12) (3-0) 128 1
2. Athens (1) (3-0) 108 2
3. Colfax Ridgeview (4-0) 97 4
4. Fulton (3-0) 84 6
5. Camp Point Central (3-0) 76 5
6. Hope Academy (3-0) 53 9
7. Tuscola (3-0) 29 7
8. Forreston (2-1) 26 8
8. Gilman Iroquois West (3-0) 26 10
10. Moweaqua Central A&M (2-1) 21 3
Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 15, St. Bede 15, Greenfield-Northwestern 15, Ottawa Marquette 8, Annawan-Wethersfield 7, Brown County 6, Shelbyville 1.