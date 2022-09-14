The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

AP Week 4 Illinois high school football rankings

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.

By  Associated Press
   
Loyola’s Jake Stearney (15) looks to pass against St. Rita.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (11) (3-0) 110 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (3-0) 98 2

3. Warren (3-0) 81 4

4. Glenbard West (3-0) 78 3

5. Naperville North (3-0) 57 5

6. O’Fallon (3-0) 48 6

7. Maine South (2-1) 35 7

8. Marist (2-1) 23 8

9. Edwardsville (3-0) 15 9

10. Lockport (3-0) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: York 13, Bolingbrook 10, Glenbard East 7, Palatine 7, Glenbrook South 4, Lyons 3, South Elgin 1, Neuqua Valley 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Mount Carmel (11) (3-0) 110 1

2. Prospect (3-0) 94 2

3. Wheaton North (3-0) 90 7

4. Jacobs (3-0) 71 5

5. St. Rita (1-2) 43 4

6. Pekin (3-0) 38 9

7. Batavia (1-2) 34 3

8. Geneva (3-0) 31 NR

9. Hersey (3-0) 26 NR

10. Hononegah (3-0) 23 10

Others receiving votes: Yorkville 16, Brother Rice 14, Downers North 10, Glenbard North 4, Wheaton-Warrenville South 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (10) (1-2) 106 1

2. Prairie Ridge (2) (3-0) 104 2

3. Simeon (3-0) 95 4

4. Lemont (3-0) 90 3

5. Crete-Monee (2-1) 63 6

6. Chatham Glenwood (3-0) 53 7

7. Notre Dame (2-1) 32 5

8. Kenwood (2-1) 29 8

9. Normal West (3-0) 25 NR

10. Cary-Grove (2-1) 23 9

Others receiving votes: Carmel 20, Wauconda 7, Crystal Lake South 5, Harlem 5, St. Ignatius 3.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morris (5) (3-0) 106 3

2. Kankakee (5) (2-1) 101 2

3. Mahomet-Seymour (1) (3-0) 91 4

4. Sycamore (3-0) 77 5

5. Nazareth (1) (1-2) 72 1

6. Peoria (3-0) 67 6

7. Morgan Park (3-0) 43 8

8. Glenbard South (3-0) 29 9

9. Mascoutah (3-0) 27 10

10. Highland (2-1) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Patrick 10, St. Viator 8, Sterling 6, Marian Catholic 5, Rockford Boylan 3, Centralia 2.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Joliet Catholic (6) (3-0) 114 2

(tie) Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (6) (3-0) 114 1

3. St. Francis (3-0) 94 3

4. Richmond-Burton (3-0) 81 4

5. Rochester (2-1) 65 5

6. Stillman Valley (3-0) 59 6

7. Genoa-Kingston (3-0) 50 7

8. Wheaton Academy (3-0) 39 8

9. Carterville (3-0) 25 9

10. Freeburg (3-0) 16 10

Others receiving votes: Macomb 2, St. Laurence 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (10) (2-1) 118 1

2. Williamsville (1) (3-0) 102 2

3. Reed-Custer (1) (3-0) 94 3

4. Princeton (3-0) 84 4

5. Byron (2-1) 70 5

6. Mt. Carmel (3-0) 58 6

7. Fairbury Prairie Central (3-0) 47 7

8. Eureka (3-0) 38 8

9. Peotone (3-0) 15 T10

10. Tolono Unity (2-1) 13 T10

Others receiving votes: Montini 10, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7, Seneca 2, Elmwood-Brimfield 1, Durand-Pecatonica 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Wilmington (10) (3-0) 118 1

2. Decatur St. Teresa (2) (3-0) 110 2

3. Maroa-Forsyth (3-0) 95 4

4. Bismarck-Henning (3-0) 81 5

5. North-Mac (3-0) 70 8

6. Knoxville (3-0) 59 7

7. Rockridge (2-1) 37 9

8. Downs Tri-Valley (2-1) 26 3

9. Pana (2-1) 14 10

10. Johnston City (3-0) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Vandalia 11, Nashville 9, Carmi White County 7, Mercer County 5, El Paso-Gridley 4, Flora 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (12) (3-0) 128 1

2. Athens (1) (3-0) 108 2

3. Colfax Ridgeview (4-0) 97 4

4. Fulton (3-0) 84 6

5. Camp Point Central (3-0) 76 5

6. Hope Academy (3-0) 53 9

7. Tuscola (3-0) 29 7

8. Forreston (2-1) 26 8

8. Gilman Iroquois West (3-0) 26 10

10. Moweaqua Central A&M (2-1) 21 3

Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 15, St. Bede 15, Greenfield-Northwestern 15, Ottawa Marquette 8, Annawan-Wethersfield 7, Brown County 6, Shelbyville 1.

