The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Thursday, Sept. 14, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Thursday, Sept. 14, 2022
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will make headway in your job. Relations with coworkers will be friendly and supportive. Even your health feels great! Ex-partners and old friends are back in your world.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re approaching the end of the weekend, and this is a playful day! Romance is favored. Accept invitations to party and socialize. Enjoy the arts, the entertainment world, sports events and playful times with children. You look good to others — and you’re happy!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a lovely day to entertain at home. Some of you will run into old flames and past lovers, which makes life interesting. This is a favorable day for real estate negotiations, but avoid doing so from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Chicago time.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an upbeat, interesting day! You’re eager to act on new ideas and begin new things and entrepreneurial endeavors. (Check moon alert.) Enjoy socializing with siblings, relatives and neighbors, especially because people from your past are popping up everywhere.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an excellent day for shopping or negotiating business deals, but avoid doing so in the moon alert. You will enjoy shopping for beautiful things. People notice you today.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This continues to be a powerful time for you with both the sun and fair Venus in your sign. Plus, with Mars at the top of your chart, you’re pumped! If shopping today, check the moon alert. You make a great impression on everyone, which is why you will run the meeting.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Don’t worry about silly, goofy mistakes and forgetfulness, which is par for the course while Mercury retrograde is in your sign. On the upside, Mercury will now help you to finish old projects, including any kind of research or the study of the past. Your sense of adventure is strong today! Try something new!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a marvelous day to schmooze with others, especially creative, artistic people. You might feel attracted to someone. Perhaps a friend will become a lover? Hopefully, disputes about shared property and inheritances will go in your favor, especially late in the day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You look wonderful to others. People are so impressed with you, some of you might begin a romance with a boss or someone in a position of authority. Could this be the source of tension that you feel with a friend or partner? Later today, be ready to compromise and cooperate with others.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Travel for pleasure will please you today, especially if you can get a super early start on your weekend! (Hey, it can happen.) However, you are also busting your buns at work to achieve as much as possible, especially because parents and bosses from the past might be on the scene.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an excellent day for negotiations about shared property, inheritances and wills because you will come out smelling like a rose. Meanwhile, social plans appeal! Sports events and competitive athletics are fine choices. (Basically, you want to do exactly what you want.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Increased activity and chaos on the home front will continue to keep you busy. Fortunately, with Venus opposite your sign, relations with others are cordial and mutually supportive. Enjoy working with others today to get the best results.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Tom Hardy (1977) shares your birthday. You are free-spirited and value your independence. You are a team player who is sensitive and popular, especially because you have a sexy charisma. This is a fun-loving year with opportunities to socialize with others. You might rekindle an old relationship. You might be noticed more this year.

Next Up In Entertainment
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago, Sept. 15-21
‘Confess, Fletch’: Jon Hamm makes terrific debut as the snarky snoop
Andrew Morton biography of Queen Elizabeth II due in November
International street art festival ‘Meeting of Styles’ returns
Marissa Lynn Ford named new executive director of League of Chicago Theatres
As Riot Fest crews set up in Douglass Park, Little Village, Lawndale residents push for music festival to leave
The Latest
State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and his wife Cindy&nbsp;wave as they walk on stage in Effingham the night the state senator won the Republican gubernatorial nomination in June.
Elections
Downstate Republican Darren Bailey’s tax returns show years of feast — and famine — on the farm
Bailey’s campaign released five years of tax returns — reversing an earlier decision to keep them private. A day after winning the GOP primary, the downstate farmer told the Sun-Times he would not be releasing any of his returns.
By Tina Sfondeles and Dave McKinney | WBEZ Chicago
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
Crime
2 teens shot in Kelvyn Park
The victims, both 17, listed in good condition after incident in the 3000 block of North Knox Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is out for the rest of the season after breaking his finger on Tuesday. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs call up Jared Young, put Rafael Ortega on 60-day IL
Cubs notes: Frank Schwindel said he’s “probably” out for the season.
By Maddie Lee
 
R. Kelly’s former business manager Darrel McDavid stands Wednesday in the lobby of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.
Crime
Former R. Kelly business manager Derrel McDavid acquitted on all counts
McDavid testified that he followed lawyers’ advice as he helped coordinate payoffs ahead of Kelly’s 2008 child porn trial — payments federal prosecutors alleged was hush money.
By Andy Grimm
 
Screen_Shot_2022_09_14_at_8.06.08_PM.png
Crime
Man stabbed to death in Chatham
An argument preceded the stabbing in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 