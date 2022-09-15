The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 15, 2022
2 shot, 1 fatally, in Roseland

One man, 23, was struck in the abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man has died following a double shooting Tuesday evening in Roseland on the Far South Side.

A group was standing outside about 10:15 p.m. in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue when four males approached and one opened fire, Chicago police said.

One man, 23, was struck in the abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. He was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Another man, 60, suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

