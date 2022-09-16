The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 16, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Noise from music venue is bleeding into neighboring sound studio

Sound from outdoor concerts at The Salt Shed are causing headaches for their neighbors across the river on Goose Island, who say the noise is bad for business.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Noise from music venue is bleeding into neighboring sound studio
Co-owner Susan Tomko and manager Jim Shearer stand outside their Essanay sound studio on Goose Island with The Salt Shed music venue about 200 feet behind them across the North Branch of the Chicago River.

Co-owner Susan Tomko and manager Jim Shearer stand outside the Essanay sound studio on Goose Island with The Salt Shed music venue about 200 feet behind them across the North Branch of the Chicago River.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

To record sound for a television commercial, you need silence —zero background noise.

But the owners of a sound studio on Goose Island say that’s exactly what their mics have been picking up ever since The Salt Shed, a new music venue on the site of the old Morton Salt facility, began hosting outdoor concerts this summer about 200 feet across the North Branch of the Chicago River from them.

“Concerts take place during the week, and afternoon sound checks make it impossible to make clean audio recordings,” said Jules Tomko, who co-owns Essanay Studio with his wife, Susan.

Retrofitting the building to keep sound out would cost $2.6 million — money Tomko doesn’t have.

“And I can’t move to another location. I don’t have the energy,” said Tomko,who has operated the business on Goose Island for 26 years.

Tomko said he doesn’t have a problem with the music venue hostingindoor concerts, which it plans to do next year, it’s just the outdoor ones that complicate things.

Jim Shearer, manager of Essanay, said the company has been able to “dodge the raindrops” thus far but won’t be able to avoid losing clients in the long term.

“The only option is they’ll have to limit the sound coming from their property,” Shearer said. “We’ve been arguing this but no one has taken us very seriously.”

Tomko has had cordial conversations with Bruce Finkelman, the managing partner with 16 on Center, the operators of the music venue, but they’ve led to no real solutions.

Finkelman shares the concert venue’s advance schedule so Essanay can book slots around the noise — but there is no way around the fact that the noise will limit their business, Tomko said.

Tomko has tried to get Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) and Finkelman at the same table to talk about the problem, but previously scheduled meetings have been postponed.

He’s hopeful that a planned get-together scheduled for Monday will finally take place.

“We’ve been waiting for this meeting for about 10 months,” Tomko said,adding that he also contacted the mayor’s office and the city’s film office, but they also have been elusive.

“We’re kind of fighting it on our own,” he said, noting that he wants to avoid litigating the matter if possible.

Burnett did not return a call seeking comment.

Finkelman said he has an open line of communication with the folks at Essanay and is sympathetic to their situation.

“We’ve been working with them since we broke ground on the site a long time ago. Our team has tried to be there as much as we can to be good neighbors and to assist as much as we can. We completely understand that whatever issues they’re experiencingand want to assist where we can,” he said.

Finkelman wasn’t sure how to solve the issue.

“I don’t know,” he said. “We’ll continue to listen and meet with them. I am hopeful we’ll be able to figure out something.”

Three more concerts are scheduled for the outdoor venue this season.

Next Up In News
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Picture Chicago: The Sun-Times’ photos of the week
Two men ‘looking for someone to shoot’ charged with seriously wounding 12-year-old boy on Near West Side
Chicago taxpayers on hook for $15 million in mom’s death during police chase
2 Chicago cops charged with felonies in Pilsen shooting. ‘They shot me for no reason’
Ex-Board of Review worker admits taking bribes for tax breaks, faces 2.5 years in prison
The Latest
merlin_70561855.jpg
$9 million wrongful conviction payout for a 1991 murder case tainted by CPD detective who is married to a judge
Patrick Prince said he spent 28 years in prison for a 1991 murder he confessed to only after he was beaten by Kriston Kato, a retired detective who is married to Judge Mary Brosnahan.
By Fran Spielman and Andy Grimm
 
A photo of Bears wide receiver Velus Jones at a training camp practice.
Bears
Bears rookie WR Velus Jones (hamstring) doubtful vs. Packers
The Bears had high expectations for their third-round pick, but it looks like he’ll miss his second game in a row.
By Jason Lieser
 
NFL player Tevin Coleman and his wife, Akilah, share family activities with their daughter Nazaneen and son Nezerah. The family is among thousands affected by sickle cell disease.&nbsp;
Well
Sickle cell disease — how one Black family is coping with the illness and inspiring others along the way
September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month. The blood disorder occurs among about one of every 365 Black births and one of every 16,300 Latino births, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
By Sandra Guy - For the Sun-Times
 
ATT_091522_guestAnnouncement_Chorus_v2.png
At the Table
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Host Lynn Sweet was joined by best-selling author Tim Miller to discuss his book, Trump and the future of the Republican Party. Sweet also checked in on Highland Park, two months after the July 4 parade massacre.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos #2 causes a splash on the field as he kicks in warmups before the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field, Sunday, Sept. 11.
Photography
Picture Chicago: The Sun-Times’ photos of the week
Illinois takes in immigrants sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Bears beat the 49ers in a rain-soaked season opener in our best photos of the week.
By Sun-Times staff
 