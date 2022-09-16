The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 16, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Loud concerts at the Salt Shed are drowning the area in noise, neighboring studio owners complain

The new music venue’s outdoor shows are causing headaches for a nearby sound studio on Goose Island and hurting its business.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Loud concerts at the Salt Shed are drowning the area in noise, neighboring studio owners complain
Essanay co-owner Susan Tomko and manager Jim Shearer stand outside their sound studio on Goose Island with The Salt Shed music venue about 200 feet behind them across the North Branch of the Chicago River.

Essanay co-owner Susan Tomko and manager Jim Shearer stand outside their sound studio on Goose Island with the Salt Shed music venue about 200 feet behind them across the North Branch of the Chicago River.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

To record sound for a television commercial, you need silence —zero background noise.

But the owners of a sound studio on Goose Island say that’s exactly what their mics have been picking up ever since The Salt Shed, a new music venue on the site of the old Morton Salt facility, began hosting outdoor concerts this summer about 200 feet across the North Branch of the Chicago River from them.

“Concerts take place during the week, and afternoon sound checks make it impossible to make clean audio recordings,” said Jules Tomko, who co-owns Essanay Studio with his wife, Susan.

Retrofitting the building to keep sound out would cost $2.6 million — money Tomko doesn’t have.

“And I can’t move to another location. I don’t have the energy,” said Tomko, who has operated the business on Goose Island for 26 years.“

Tomko said he doesn’t have a problem with the music venue hostingindoor concerts, which it plans to do next year, it’s just the outdoor ones that complicate things.

Jim Shearer, manager of Essanay, said the company has been able to “dodge the raindrops” thus far but won’t be able to avoid losing clients in the long term.

“The only option is they’ll have to limit the sound coming from their property,” Shearer said. “We’ve been arguing this but no one has taken us very seriously.”

Tomko has had cordial conversations with Bruce Finkelman, the managing partner with 16 on Center, the operators of the music venue, but they’ve led to no real solutions.

Finkelman shares the concert venue’s advance schedule so Essanay can book slots around the noise — but there is no way around the fact that the noise will limit their business, Tomko said.

Tomko has tried to get Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) and Finkelman at the same table to talk about the problem, but previously scheduled meetings have been postponed.

He’s hopeful that a planned get-together scheduled for Monday will finally take place.

“We’ve been waiting for this meeting for about 10 months,” Tomko said,adding that he also contacted the mayor’s office and the city’s film office, but they also have been elusive.

“We’re kind of fighting it on our own,” he said, noting that he wants to avoid litigating the matter if possible.

Burnett did not return a call seeking comment.

Finkelman said he has an open line of communication with the folks at Essanay and is sympathetic to their situation.

“We’ve been working with them since we broke ground on the site a long time ago. Our team has tried to be there as much as we can to be good neighbors and to assist as much as we can. We completely understand that whatever issues they’re experiencingand want to assist where we can,” he said.

Finkelman wasn’t sure how to solve the issue.

“I don’t know,” he said. “We’ll continue to listen and meet with them. I am hopeful we’ll be able to figure out something.”

Three more concerts are scheduled for the outdoor venue this season.

Next Up In News
King Charles III, siblings stand vigil; the wait to see queen’s coffin hits 24 hours for the public
Now that R. Kelly’s locked up, maybe he can get some real help
Vice President Harris urges voters in Illinois and across the nation to protect reproductive rights: ‘Elections matter’
2 Chicago cops charged after video allegedly contradicts their reports of Pilsen shooting. ‘They shot me for no reason.’
Celebrate Babbitt’s 100th by reading ‘It Can’t Happen Here’
$9 million wrongful conviction payout for a 1991 murder case tainted by CPD detective who is married to a judge
The Latest
San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears
Bears
Jaylon Johnson ready for action: ‘I want the ball thrown at me’
The Bears cornerback had no targets in 26 coverage snaps against the 49ers, per Next Gen Stats. But whether quarterbacks throw at him or not, he’s already in a groove. “I don’t think there was ever a time when I was uncomfortable or I had too much stress on me. I felt really good.”
By Mark Potash
 
Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson sacks 49ers quarterback Trey Lance in Sunday’s season opener.
Bears
Dominique Robinson latest Bears shot at making defense Rodgers-proof
The Bears might have struck gold — or at least another edge rusher to chase the elusive future Hall of Famer around the field. During the preseason, it felt like they were sitting on a secret.
By Patrick Finley
 
Britain’s King Charles III, Britain’s Princess Anne, Britain’s Prince Andrew and Prince Edward attend a vigil for Queen Elizabeth II, as she lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London, on Friday.
Nation/World
King Charles III, siblings stand vigil; the wait to see queen’s coffin hits 24 hours for the public
Mourners kept silently streaming into Westminster Hall even as King Charles III and his three siblings stood vigil around the flag-draped coffin for 15 minutes on Friday evening.
By Associated Press
 
R. Kelly in 2019.
Columnists
Now that R. Kelly’s locked up, maybe he can get some real help
And maybe his conviction and sentencing might also prompt other sexual abusers to get the psychiatric help they need before it’s too late.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Common will make his Broadway debut in Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Between Riverside and Crazy.” Previews begin Nov. 30 and it will officially open on Dec. 19 at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater.
Theater
Common to make his Broadway debut in November
He will join the cast of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Between Riverside and Crazy.”
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 