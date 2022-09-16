Chicago police shot at while responding to call near Humboldt Park
The officers were in the 4200 block of West North Avenue when someone in a white jeep began shooting at them, according to officials. No one was hit.
Chicago police officers were shot at while responding to a call near Humboldt Park early Friday but no one was hurt, officials said.
The officers were in the 4200 block of West North Avenue around 2 a.m. when someone in the front passenger seat of a white Jeep began shooting at them, according to authorities.
The Jeep sped off and the officers chased it as a woman in the Jeep fired at them, police said.
Police said the officers did not return fire and the chase ended after the Jeep reached the Eisenhower Expressway.
No one was in custody.
