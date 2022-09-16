Riot Fest 2022: Day 1 PHOTO GALLERY

Festival-goers couldn’t have asked for better weather than the sunny, breezy summer day that opened the 2022 edition of Riot Fest on Friday afternoon in Douglass Park (1401 S. Sacramento).

Nearly 100 bands across five stages are scheduled to perform this year including headliners The Misfits, Nine Inch Nails and My Chemical Romance.

One- and two-day passes are still available for the festival, which runs through Sunday night. The festival entrance is located at the intersection of W. Ogden Avenue and S. Sacramento Boulevard. Lines at the gate can be long due to security checks, so allow plenty of time for entry protocols. Gates open daily at 11 a.m. For a list of what you can and can’t bring with you to the fest, check out the fest’s FAQs.

You can check out our picks for the 10 must-see sets here.

In the meantime, here’s a look at some fo the sights and sounds of Day 1 of Riot Fest 2022:

Fans crowd surf during Hot Mulligan’s performance on day one of Riot Fest in Douglass Park. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Milkie Way, of the band Wargasm, performs on day one of Riot Fest on Friday. AP

Eric Nally of Foxy Shazam performs on day one of Riot Fest. AP

Lucky Boys Confusion performs on day one of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Kaustubh Pandav, of Lucky Boys Confusion, performs on day one of Riot Fest in Douglass Park. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Music fans enjoy the festival grounds in Douglass Park for day one of Riot Fest. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

L.S. Dunes performs on day one of Riot Fest in Douglass Park. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans kick back and enjoy the sunny afternoon at Riot Fest on Friday. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times