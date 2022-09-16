Riot Fest 2022: Day 1 PHOTO GALLERY

Festival-goers couldn’t have asked for better weather than the sunny, breezy summer day that opened the 2022 edition of Riot Fest on Friday afternoon in Douglass Park (1401 S. Sacramento).
Nearly 100 bands across five stages are scheduled to perform this year including headliners The Misfits, Nine Inch Nails and My Chemical Romance.
One- and two-day passes are still available for the festival, which runs through Sunday night. The festival entrance is located at the intersection of W. Ogden Avenue and S. Sacramento Boulevard. Lines at the gate can be long due to security checks, so allow plenty of time for entry protocols. Gates open daily at 11 a.m. For a list of what you can and can’t bring with you to the fest, check out the fest’s FAQs.
In the meantime, here’s a look at some fo the sights and sounds of Day 1 of Riot Fest 2022: