The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 16, 2022

Watching the skies over the Southeast Side: Astronomers setting up telescopes for the public Saturday evening

Chicago Park District astronomers are returning to Steelworkers Park as Jupiter and Saturn return to the night sky

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Watching the skies over the Southeast Side: Astronomers setting up telescopes for the public Saturday evening
A participant at a Chicago Park District astronomy event in early September.

A participant at a Chicago Park District astronomy event in early September.

Courtesy of Joe Guzman

After a summer where many of them hid until nearly dawn, the planets are back at a reasonable hour.

“They have come out from behind the sun and entered our evening skies,” said Joe Guzman, an astronomer for the Chicago Park District.

To mark their return, Guzman and a team of volunteer astronomers will be setting up telescopes for the public on the Southeast Side Saturday evening.

The event runs from around sunset to 9:30 p.m. at Steelworkers Park at 87th Street and the lake. It is free and open to the public, no registration necessary.

Headlining the early autumn skies are the two biggest celestial bodies in our solar system– Saturn and Jupiter.“If you’ve never seen Saturn in a telescope, it’s a marvel to behold,” Guzman said.

Some observers can’t believe they’re seeing it and the rings so clearly, or Jupiter and its many moons, especially while in the city.

But the longtime astronomer said that with telescopes and filters to “punch through light pollution,” as well as guides, “you can see the wonders of the universe from underneath a street lamp.”

To that end, Guzman will bring his own Celestron C11 telescope. Weighing around 250 pounds, it’s the biggest in Chicago outside the Adler Planetarium’s, he said.

A participant at a Chicago Park District astronomy event in early September. Held during the daytime, the group used specialized telescopes to observe the sun.

A participant at a Chicago Park District astronomy event in early September. Held during the daytime, the group used specialized telescopes to observe the sun.

Courtesy of Joe Guzman

Additional equipment includes a large monitor to show objects on a large scale; a string of red lights to prevent people from tripping while not interfering with observation; and more telescopes brought by volunteers.

“We try to bring a variety of equipment for people to get a sense of the differences and appreciate the tradeoffs,” said John Napoletano, a longtime volunteer with Guzman.

These include manual telescopes, but most are what Napoletano called “goto” telescopes, which use software to track objects.

Looking out onto the lake with a waning moon, the group expects to have dark enough skies to observe deep space objects as well, including nebulae, star clusters and other galaxies.

When they get to the “E.T.” star cluster — a group of stars that resemble the figure from the Steven Spielberg movie — Guzman said the conversation often wanders to life beyond earth.

“There’s a great level of pondering about that,” Guzman said.

For those don’t make it Saturday, the group will host another session Monday evening at Mather Park on the North Side.

Michael Loria is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South and West sides.

Joe Guzman setting up a telescope at a previous Chicago Park District astronomy event.

Joe Guzman setting up a telescope at a previous Chicago Park District astronomy event.

Courtesy of Joe Guzman

Next Up In News
King Charles III, siblings stand vigil; the wait to see queen’s coffin hits 24 hours for the public
Now that R. Kelly’s locked up, maybe he can get some real help
Vice President Harris urges voters in Illinois and across the nation to protect reproductive rights: ‘Elections matter’
2 Chicago cops charged after video allegedly contradicts their reports of Pilsen shooting. ‘They shot me for no reason.’
Celebrate Babbitt’s 100th by reading ‘It Can’t Happen Here’
$9 million wrongful conviction payout for a 1991 murder case tainted by CPD detective who is married to a judge
The Latest
San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears
Bears
Jaylon Johnson ready for action: ‘I want the ball thrown at me’
The Bears cornerback had no targets in 26 coverage snaps against the 49ers, per Next Gen Stats. But whether quarterbacks throw at him or not, he’s already in a groove. “I don’t think there was ever a time when I was uncomfortable or I had too much stress on me. I felt really good.”
By Mark Potash
 
Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson sacks 49ers quarterback Trey Lance in Sunday’s season opener.
Bears
Dominique Robinson latest Bears shot at making defense Rodgers-proof
The Bears might have struck gold — or at least another edge rusher to chase the elusive future Hall of Famer around the field. During the preseason, it felt like they were sitting on a secret.
By Patrick Finley
 
Britain’s King Charles III, Britain’s Princess Anne, Britain’s Prince Andrew and Prince Edward attend a vigil for Queen Elizabeth II, as she lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London, on Friday.
Nation/World
King Charles III, siblings stand vigil; the wait to see queen’s coffin hits 24 hours for the public
Mourners kept silently streaming into Westminster Hall even as King Charles III and his three siblings stood vigil around the flag-draped coffin for 15 minutes on Friday evening.
By Associated Press
 
R. Kelly in 2019.
Columnists
Now that R. Kelly’s locked up, maybe he can get some real help
And maybe his conviction and sentencing might also prompt other sexual abusers to get the psychiatric help they need before it’s too late.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Common will make his Broadway debut in Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Between Riverside and Crazy.” Previews begin Nov. 30 and it will officially open on Dec. 19 at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater.
Theater
Common to make his Broadway debut in November
He will join the cast of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Between Riverside and Crazy.”
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 