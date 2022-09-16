Riot Fest Day 1: Descendents, Taking Back Sunday, Lucky Boys Confusion delight the crowds at Douglass Park

Taking Back Sunday

Adam Lazzara performs with Taking Back Sunday on day one of Riot Fest in Douglass Park. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Taking Back Sunday proved there is still a market for whiny, poseur punk rock with an evening set at Riot Fest that should have gone to a better group. The band, originally from Long Island, which released their first album in 2002, hasn’t put out anything since 2016 when they released “Tidal Wave.” Perhaps it’s time for them to hang it up.

To be fair, Taking Back Sunday is more of a mediocre rock band with punk influence than a punk band. So, while they don’t come close to having the punk credibility of bands like Descendents, who played before them, or Bad Religion, who plays tomorrow, they have always had more mass appeal and record sales.

However, mass appeal is not always synonymous with good taste and that was proved again on Friday during their 60-minute set.Despite some-hard driving guitar licks from guitarist Shaun Cooper, the set proved repetitive and boring, and the fact that they went on at 6:20 p.m. only added to the already long food lines.

Descendents

Guitarist Stephen Egerton jams with the Descendents on day one of Riot Fest. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Seminal California punk rockers Descendents have become a Riot Fest favorite over the years, and rightfully so, as their late afternoon set on Friday proved yet again that they merit a headlining spot.

Led by biologist/lead singer Milo Aukerman, whose caricature adorns the cover of five of the band’s seven studio albums, the group wasted no time in getting right to business.

Aukerman, the only member of the band to wear shorts on this humid day, came out with a water thermos strapped across his chest and wore a pair of sunglasses that he said he borrowed, telling the crowd he wears prescription glasses normally. He then launched into “Everything Sux,” which was appropriate since Riot Fest appropriated its “Riot Fest Sucks” branding from the band.

The band’s last album, “9th & Walnut,” released in 2021 — 39 years since their debut “Milo Goes To College.” In between, they’ve put out a lot of songs, most short and fast, and influenced hundreds of bands, many of whom have slots at this year’s Riot Fest.

On Friday they played more than two dozen songs in an hour-long set, while a good portion of the crowd up front slammed around in a mosh pit and crowd surfed to the high-energy, skater-punk tunes being played.

The last time Descendents played Riot Fest they were on the smaller Radical stage. Presumably the organizers took note that they attract a crowd worthy of one of the largest stages and made the appropriate decision to have them on the fest’s Roots Stage on Friday.

Whether or not they ever headline in the future may depend if enough of the younger fans in the audience learn to appreciate them and if they put out another album. They made a strong case for it on Friday.

Lucky Boys Confusion

Lucky Boys Confusion performs on day one of Riot Fest in Douglass Park. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Twenty-five years after Lucky Boys Confusion played their first party in the western suburbs where they grew up, the band showed on Friday at Riot Fest that they are seasoned professionals.

Fest organizers slated them at 1:25 p.m. on the first day of the three-day fest, which can be tricky as lines to enter were stretched for blocks. Despite that, they still drew a large crowd for their hour-long set.

Before they began, they could be seen taking pictures with people backstage, probably a hazard of playing near their hometowns of Downers Grove and Naperville, and then walked onstage to chants of L-B-C from an adoring crowd.

The band, making their Riot Fest debut, played a dozen songs in 51 minutes, and seemed to be having as much fun as the crowd, which sang along on many songs.

Lead singer Kaustaubh “Stubhy” Pandav, who has made no secret of his multiple sclerosis, told the crowd that “the last five years have been a real struggle” and told them the band they will be playing their annual benefit MS Sucks: Singing For A Cure in the coming months.

Perseverance seems to be the defining trait of Lucky Boys Confusion. In the quarter century the band has gone through a lot, most notably the death of founding member Joe Sell in 2012, and a four-year run with Elektra Records that resulted in two albums but ended when they were dropped in 2004.

During their set Friday, Pandav addressed the Elektra stint, saying “A while back we were signed to this label that made us a lot of promises; they lied,” before launching into their song “Closer to our Graves.”

Other crowd favorites were “Commitment,” and “Atari” — both off Elektra alums; as well as “Stormchaser,” “Breaking Rules” and “Cigarettes.”

The types of things Lucky Boys Confusion have endured would likely end most bands, but they have persisted. Their last album dropped in 2017, but today’s show had fans hungering for more — perhaps even another album.

More reviews to come...

