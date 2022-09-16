The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 16, 2022
Common to make his Broadway debut in November

He will join the cast of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Between Riverside and Crazy.”

By  Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
   
NEW YORK — Rapper and actor Common will make his Broadway debut this fall in Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Between Riverside and Crazy.”

The Oscar-, Emmy-, and Grammy Award-winner will join actors Stephen McKinley Henderson, Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Victor Almanzar, Michael Rispoli and Rosal Colón — who all premiered the work off-Broadway in 2015.

The play centers on a cantankerous ex-cop who owns a piece of real estate on New York City’s Upper West Side and makes it a refuge for the hard-luck orphans who have become his surrogate family. Common will play the ex-cop’s newly paroled son, Junior.

“Between Riverside and Crazy” will begin previews Nov. 30 and will officially open on Dec. 19 at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater.

Common starred in the Oscar-nominated film, “Selma,” and co-wrote with John Legend the song, “Glory,” for which he won the 2015 Oscar and 2016 Grammy Award for best original song. He recently wrapped production on Stefon Bristol’s “Breathe” opposite Jennifer Hudson, Milla Jovovich, and Quvenzhané Wallis, as well as Apple TV+’s upcoming sci-fi drama series, “Wool.”

The Latest
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about protecting women’s rights at a forum with students, reproductive health advocates, and providers at the University of Illinois Chicago on Friday.
Elections
Vice President Harris urges voters in Illinois and across the nation to protect reproductive rights: ‘Elections matter’
Harris told a small group in Chicago that the U.S. Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade requires everyone to get off the sidelines. “We are, in the wake of that decision, facing a health care crisis in America that requires us all to speak up and do everything we can to ensure that we will fight to protect a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body,” Harris said.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Crime
2 Chicago cops charged after video allegedly contradicts their reports of Pilsen shooting. ‘They shot me for no reason.’
Video shows police Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, 43, and Officer Ruben Reynoso, 42, lied about an unarmed man shooting at them, the state’s attorney said.
By Mitch DudekTom Schuba, and 1 more
 
Afternoon Edition
Two Chicago cops charged in shooting, NU professor makes big discovery and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Satchel Price
 
Columnists
Celebrate Babbitt’s 100th by reading ‘It Can’t Happen Here’
Sinclair Lewis’ famed novel eclipsed by grim dystopian vision.
By Neil Steinberg
 
City Hall
$9 million wrongful conviction payout for a 1991 murder case tainted by CPD detective who is married to a judge
Patrick Prince said he spent 28 years in prison for a 1991 murder he confessed to only after he was beaten by Kriston Kato, a retired detective who is married to Judge Mary Brosnahan.
By Fran Spielman and Andy Grimm
 