The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

71-year-old woman killed, firefighter injured in Roseland house fire

Another person in the house was hospitalized in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman died and a firefighter was among two injured in a house fire Sept. 17, 2022 on the Far South Side.

A woman died and a firefighter was among two injured in a house fire Sept. 17, 2022 on the Far South Side.

Chicago Fire Department

A 71-year woman died early Saturday in a house fire that also injured a firefighter and a man in Roseland on the Far South Side, officials said.

About 4 a.m., officers were called to the 10500 block of South Forest Avenue for a fire on the second floor of the home, according to Chicago police.

The woman was found unresponsive and taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Another person in the house, a 77-year-old man, was listed in critical condition at the same hospital, Chicago fire officials said.

A responding firefighter was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital with a knee injury from a fall, fire officials said. He was listed in good condition.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

