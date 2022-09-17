The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture

Riot Fest 2022: Day 2 PHOTO GALLERY

The annual music extravaganza returned to Douglass Park in full force this year.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio and Tyler LaRiviere
   
SHARE Riot Fest 2022: Day 2 PHOTO GALLERY
The Joy Formidable performs on Saturday afternoon during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

The Joy Formidable performs on Saturday afternoon during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Day 2 of Riot Fest played to a sizable crowd under cloudy skies and steady breezes at Douglass Park.

Among the highlights of today’s lineup: The Joy Formidable, Get Up Kids, Gogol Bordello, GWAR, Sunny Day Real Estate ,and the closing set by headliners The Original Misfits, who will be performing a 40th anniversary tribute to their debut album “Walk Among Us.”

Nearly 100 bands across five stages are scheduled to perform this year. The festival runs through Sunday, where Nine Inch Nails are scheduled to close out the event.

Here’s a look at some of the sights and sounds of Day 2:

Get Up Kids performs during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Get Up Kids perform during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Get Up Kids performs during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Get Up Kids performs during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Fans sing along to Get Up Kids as they perform during the second day of Riot Fest.

Fans sing along to Get Up Kids as they perform during the second day of Riot Fest.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Get Up Kids performs during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Get Up Kids performs during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Get Up Kids performs during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Get Up Kids performs during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

The Joy Formidable performs during the second day of Riot Fest.

The Joy Formidable performs during the second day of Riot Fest.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

The Joy Formidable performs during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

The Joy Formidable performs during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

The Joy Formidable performs during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

The Joy Formidable performs during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

The Joy Formidable performs during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

The Joy Formidable performs during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

The Joy Formidable performs during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

The Joy Formidable performs during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Faelin L. twirls rainbow-colored banners as The Joy Formidable performs during day two of Riot Fest.

Faelin L. twirls rainbow-colored banners as The Joy Formidable performs during day two of Riot Fest.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Dozens of festivalgoers relax on the grass near the Roots stage as The Joy Formidable performs during the second day of Riot Fest.

Dozens of festivalgoers relax on the grass near the Roots stage as The Joy Formidable performs during the second day of Riot Fest.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Fans groove to Get Up Kids in Douglass Park.

Fans groove to Get Up Kids in Douglass Park on Saturday afternoon.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Adam and Ashley Grant sit together on an inflatable couch in front of the main stage during the second day of Riot Fest.

Adam and Ashley Grant sit together on an inflatable couch in front of the main stage during the second day of Riot Fest.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Festival goers sit under some trees near the Radicals stage.

Festival goers sit under some trees near the Radicals stage.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Mothica performs on day two of Riot Fest on Saturday.

Mothica performs on day two of Riot Fest on Saturday.

Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Jake Hill performs on day two of Riot Fest on Saturday.

Jake Hill performs on day two of Riot Fest on Saturday.

Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Bully performs on day two of Riot Fest on Saturday.

Bully performs on day two of Riot Fest on Saturday.

Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Next Up In Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth’s 8 grandchildren hold vigil beside her coffin
Horoscope for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022
Riot Fest reviews Day 1: My Chemical Romance briefly suspends headlining set amid crowd surges; Alkaline Trio, Descendents, rock the park
Puerto Rico museum’s rarely seen artworks showcased in Chicago exhibit
‘Phantom of the Opera’ to close on Broadway next year
Riot Fest 2022: Day 1 photo gallery
The Latest
Zara Tindall (from left), Lady Louise, Princess Beatrice, Prince William, the prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, Viscount James Severn and Peter Phillips attend “the vigil of the Queen’s grandchildren” around the coffin, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall on Saturday afternoon.&nbsp;&nbsp;
Nation/World
Queen Elizabeth’s 8 grandchildren hold vigil beside her coffin
Prince William and Prince Harry were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, the two children of Prince Edward.
By Associated Press
 
Indiana State v Northwestern
College Sports
Southern Illinois stuns Northwestern for its 2nd win over Big Ten foe
Nic Baker hit Jacob Garrett with a touchdown pass to break a tie with 12:28 left, and SIU went on to win 31-24 in Evanston.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Almost two dozen people were shot in separate attacks across Chicago over the first 24 hours of the weekend.
Crime
3-year-old girl among 23 shot in Chicago since Friday evening
A man was shot to death in Avondale on the Northwest Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech.
White Sox
Michael Kopech lands on injured list with right shoulder inflammation
Right-hander Davis Martin recalled from Triple-A Charlotte
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
At least 3 shot at funeral in Bronzeville: fire officials
Chicago police didn’t immediately release details on the circumstances around the shooting.
By Sun-Times Wire
 