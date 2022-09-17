Riot Fest 2022: Day 2 PHOTO GALLERY

Day 2 of Riot Fest played to a sizable crowd under cloudy skies and steady breezes at Douglass Park.

Among the highlights of today’s lineup: The Joy Formidable, Get Up Kids, Gogol Bordello, GWAR, Sunny Day Real Estate ,and the closing set by headliners The Original Misfits, who will be performing a 40th anniversary tribute to their debut album “Walk Among Us.”

Nearly 100 bands across five stages are scheduled to perform this year. The festival runs through Sunday, where Nine Inch Nails are scheduled to close out the event.

Here’s a look at some of the sights and sounds of Day 2:

Get Up Kids perform during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Fans sing along to Get Up Kids as they perform during the second day of Riot Fest. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

The Joy Formidable performs during the second day of Riot Fest. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Faelin L. twirls rainbow-colored banners as The Joy Formidable performs during day two of Riot Fest. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Dozens of festivalgoers relax on the grass near the Roots stage as The Joy Formidable performs during the second day of Riot Fest. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Fans groove to Get Up Kids in Douglass Park on Saturday afternoon. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Adam and Ashley Grant sit together on an inflatable couch in front of the main stage during the second day of Riot Fest. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Festival goers sit under some trees near the Radicals stage. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Mothica performs on day two of Riot Fest on Saturday. Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Jake Hill performs on day two of Riot Fest on Saturday. Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP