Riot Fest 2022: Day 2 PHOTO GALLERY

Day 2 of Riot Fest played to a sizable crowd under cloudy skies and steady breezes at Douglass Park.
Among the highlights of today’s lineup: The Joy Formidable, Get Up Kids, Gogol Bordello, GWAR, Sunny Day Real Estate ,and the closing set by headliners The Original Misfits, who will be performing a 40th anniversary tribute to their debut album “Walk Among Us.”
Nearly 100 bands across five stages are scheduled to perform this year. The festival runs through Sunday, where Nine Inch Nails are scheduled to close out the event.
Here’s a look at some of the sights and sounds of Day 2:
Riot Fest reviews Day 1: My Chemical Romance briefly suspends headlining set amid crowd surges; Alkaline Trio, Descendents, rock the park
The Latest
Prince William and Prince Harry were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, the two children of Prince Edward.
Nic Baker hit Jacob Garrett with a touchdown pass to break a tie with 12:28 left, and SIU went on to win 31-24 in Evanston.
A man was shot to death in Avondale on the Northwest Side.
Right-hander Davis Martin recalled from Triple-A Charlotte
Chicago police didn’t immediately release details on the circumstances around the shooting.