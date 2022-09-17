Archdiocese investigating new sexual abuse claims against Lake Zurich pastor — a year after prior claims ruled unfounded

The Rev. David Ryan, a pastor at St. Francis de Sales Parish and School, has again been asked to step away from his pastoral duties following new accusations that he sexually abused a minor.

The Archdiocese of Chicago said it would be investigating two new accusations it received Friday against Ryan, Cardinal Blase J. Cupich said in a written statement that said the accusations also were shared with civil authorities.

The new accusations come a year after an investigation ruled prior accusations against Ryan were unfounded.

In November 2020, Ryan was accused of sexually abusing minors more than two decades ago when he was assigned to Maryville Academy in Des Plaines. The Independent Review Board of the Archdiocese of Chicago investigated the accusations and found insufficient evidence to support them.

Ryan was cleared to return to the parish on Aug. 21, 2021.

Ryan has agreed to fully cooperate as the new investigation takes place, Cupich said.

