The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Language can make stigma of addiction even worse

Feeling stigmatized can make people with substance use disorder less willing to seek treatment.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Language can make stigma of addiction even worse
Michael Ferguson, a community outreach specialist with Family Guidance Centers Inc., discusses his experience on the streets last week while checking for people who may need his help near Weiss Memorial Hospital in Uptown.

Michael Ferguson, a community outreach specialist, discusses his experience on the streets.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The recent Sun-Times front-page headline, “Once Homeless Drug Addict Now an ‘Icon’ who Helps Others,” is an attention-grabber, yet unintentionally stigmatizes its hero and the group of people with the disease.

Community outreach worker Michael Ferguson’s message that treatment works need not get lost amongst outdated words such as “abuse,” “clean,” and “addict.”

Feeling stigmatized can make people with substance use disorder less willing to seek treatment. Negative stereotypes about people with substance use disorder can make others feel pity, fear and even anger. Words matter — what we say and how we say it makes a difference.

Simple changes in our language can go a long way toward stopping the stigma associated with addiction. Let’s flip the script. Why not a similar yet more impactful and hopeful headline such as “Once Homeless, this Outreach Worker now an ‘Icon’”.Indeed he is.

Gail Basch, MD, FASAM
Associate Professor, Rush University Medical Center Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences

Illinois politics has big problems

To anyone that doesn’t have any concerns about Illinois politics, I urge them to read Fran Spielman’s column on Anna Valencia. After taking hundreds of hours off from her elected position as Chicago City Clerk to campaign for the Secretary of State job and losing, she took the month of July off to catch up on sleep, vacation and reconnect with her daughter. Working people can only dream of such a scenario.

The icing on the cake is that she lost to a candidate that is as ethically challenged as she is. Yet, that is what Illinois politics offer to its citizens.

Joe Revane, Lombard

Think pink

As Natalie Moore writes in her Sept. 16 column: I too grew up in a house on the South Side that had a pink-tiled bathroom and a knotty pine paneled basement.

My husband grew up in a home in Rogers Park that also had these same styles.

I agree with Ms. Moore that these post-World War II homes reflected a hopeful, happy time.The war was finally over, and most of these new home-buyers also had lived through the hard times of the Depression.They were ready for a new life, with new, joyful styles, as well as a new way of entertaining in an extra room:a finished basement.

It amazes me that many millennials are so interested in Mid-Century Modern styles, things we simply lived with on an everyday basis.

But it does make me smile that a new generation can enjoy the bright colors, clean lines and futuristic shapes, and the happy feelings these styles still evoke — a special beauty from a certain time and place.

Mary Jo Przygoda, Gurnee

Next Up In Commentary
Just Sayin’: The good news is, a whole lot of bad teams could win the Big Ten West
Flood-hit Pakistan deserves more attention and help
Riot Fest is a benefit to Douglass Park and Chicago
Mass grave is evidence of the horrific price Ukraine is paying as it fights for freedom
Chicago’s chances of getting Democratic National Convention looking better and better, top source says
Political attacks on Pritzker, Dems heat up
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
2022_0917_Charlotte_FC_41.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire find fitting way to bow out of playoff contention
The Fire’s 3-2 loss to Charlotte FC officially ended their postseason hopes and came after they built a 2-0 lead.
By Brian Sandalow
 
St. Francis de Sales Parish and School, 135 S. Buesching Rd. in Lake Zurich.
Religion
Archdiocese investigating new sexual abuse claims against Lake Zurich pastor — a year after prior claims ruled unfounded
The Archdiocese of Chicago received two allegations Friday against the Rev. David Ryan, Cardinal Blase J. Cupich said in a statement.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Davis Martin pitched six innings of one-run ball.
White Sox
White Sox top Tigers in 11 innings
Moncada’s single and Jimenez’s sacrifice fly in the 11th help the Sox even the series in Detroit.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Aerial view of Soldier Field Sunday, Oct.19, 2014.
Chicago Fire
Fire president: Soccer-specific stadium within city limits an option for club
The Fire currently play at Soldier Field, where they are a secondary tenant behind the Bears.
By Brian Sandalow
 