Horoscope for Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022

Moon Alert

After 3 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Finally! This is a productive day, and you can get a lot done. Whatever you do, you will get to the bottom of it so that you can repair and fix it as you go. You might see ways to introduce reforms where you work. You might also see ways to improve your health.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have strong opinions, especially about politics, religion and racial issues. You might want to share your ideas with younger people or in an entertaining venue. Be careful not to go overboard and exaggerate your case.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might look within yourself to see what motivates you or to discover what you are seeking in life. You have that feeling that something needs to be reformed or examined. To be sure, we can all improve ourselves because there is no end to better.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will be convincing if you share your ideas and theories with someone. That’s because you will express yourself forcefully, with impact and you will address the bottom line of something. Perhaps this is a conversation with a family member you haven’t seen for a while?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might want to change how you handle your money. Perhaps you see new uses and applications for something that you already own? Basically, you’re in a resourceful frame of mind and you will apply this to your assets and wealth.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an intense, powerful day because anything is possible with the sun in your sign dancing with Pluto. For starters, you will express yourself very forcefully with others. You’re determined to get things done. In fact, it will please you to accomplish something by working hard.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your ability to ferret out the truth of something or solve a mystery is excellent because you are focused, determined and drawn to hidden truths. (Obviously, this quality will help you in research of any kind.) Meanwhile, you are confident, upbeat and friendly.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will be successful dealing with teams and groups of people because you are focused and persuasive. (Don’t leave home without your megaphone.) One of the reasons you are so convincing is you believe in what you’re saying.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might encounter someone who is powerful and persuasive. Very likely, this person is a parent, boss or someone in a position of authority. (Like the police.) Do not argue with this individual because it will be pointless. Never underestimate the power of courtesy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might get on your soapbox to persuade others to agree with your political or religious ideas. Or perhaps someone will do this to you? Either way, be careful about someone promising more than what is possible. (Keep your words soft and sweet in case you have to eat them later.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might have excellent ideas about how to deal with wills, inheritances and shared property because you’re in a resourceful frame of mind. You are also tempted to look on the bright side of something to the exclusion of realistic problems. Don’t be a Pollyanna with money. Know your facts.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A partner or close friend will probably try to convince you about something today. This could be a good thing — or not. However, if it relates to shared property, take things with a grain of salt. Be wary if someone is promising you the moon.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, comedian Jason Sudeikis (1977) shares your birthday. You are friendly, sociable and reliable. You like your independence but you also like a comfortable lifestyle that is predictable. You are an excellent communicator. This year, service to others will be a theme for you, perhaps service to family. This means you have to take care of yourself to be a resource.

