Sunday, September 18, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture

Riot Fest 2022: Day 3 photo gallery

Nine Inch Nails leads the lineup on the festival’s final day, which also includes sets by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Coolio, Jawbox, Zola Jesus and The Linda Lindas.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Jimmy Eat World performs during the final day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The threat of evening rain hung over the final day of Riot Fest 2022, but at least for the opening hours, festival-goers were enjoying clear skies and picture-perfect, 80-degree temperatures in Douglass Park (1401 S. Sacramento).

Nine Inch Nails was scheduled to close the festival after sets by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Coolio, Jawbox, Zola Jesus and other acts. Over its three days, Riot Fest presented nearly 100 bands across five stages.

On Friday and Saturday, fans caught bands including Alkaline Trio, Taking Back Sunday, Descendents, Lucky Boys Confusion, The Original Misfits, Bad Religion, The Joy Formidable and Get Up Kids.

So large and enthusiastic was the Friday crowd for headliner My Chemical Romance that lead singer Gerard Way frequently stopped the show to urge fans to take a step back so that people in the front wouldn’t get crushed.

Here’s a look at some of the sights and sounds of Day 3 of Riot Fest 2022:

Thousands attend Riot Fest’s final day.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Jimmy Eat World performs during the final day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Jimmy Eat World performs during the final day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Festivalgoers jam out as Jimmy Eat World performs during the final day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Jimmy Eat World performs during the final day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Jimmy Eat World performs during the final day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Festivalgoers jam out as Jimmy Eat World performs during the final day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Jimmy Eat World performs during the final day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Jimmy Eat World performs during the final day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Jimmy Eat World performs during the final day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Coolio performs his set during the third day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Festivalgoers wave their hands in the air as Coolio performs his set during the final day of Riot Fest.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Coolio performs his set during the final day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Coolio performs his set during the final day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Coolio performs his set during the third day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Coolio performs his set during the third day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Coolio performs his set during the third day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Coolio performs his set during the third day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A group of festivalgoers look over photos taken as another group shelters from the heat.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Festivalgoers lounge on the festival grounds listening to Zola Jesus.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Vanessa Chacon keeps herself cool by fanning herself while listening to Zola Jesus’ set.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Louise Woodward plays viola during the Zola Jesus set on the third day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Zola Jesus performs during the third day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Lindsay Mikkola plays bass during the Zola Jesus set on the third day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Zola Jesus performs during the third day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Zola Jesus performs during the third day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Zola Jesus performs during the third day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Jawbox performs during the third day of Riot Fest.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Jawbox performs during the third day of Riot Fest.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Jawbox performs during the third day of Riot Fest.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Jawbox performs during the third day of Riot Fest.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Jawbox performs during the third day of Riot Fest.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Jawbox performs during the third day of Riot Fest.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Linda Lindas performs during the third day of Riot Fest.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Linda Lindas performs during the final day of Riot Fest.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Linda Lindas performs during the final day of Riot Fest.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Linda Lindas performs during the final day of Riot Fest.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Linda Lindas performs during the final day of Riot Fest.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Linda Lindas performs during the final day of Riot Fest.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Linda Lindas performs during the final day of Riot Fest.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Linda Lindas performs during the final day of Riot Fest.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Linda Lindas performs during the final day of Riot Fest.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Linda Lindas performs during the final day of Riot Fest.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Linda Lindas performs during the final day of Riot Fest.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

