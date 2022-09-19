White House confirms Lombard man held hostage in Afghanistan freed by Taliban in swap

The White House early Monday confirmed deatails of a deal leading to the release of hostage Mark Frerichs, raised in Lombard and held hostage in Afghanistan for more than two years by the Taliban.

Frerichs, a Navy veteran who had spent more than a decade in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor, was abducted in January 2020 and was believed to have been since then by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network.

President Joe Biden called Frerichs’ sister, Charlene Cakora, who lives in the western suburb, at 3:46 a.m. Monday Chicago time, the family said.

A White House official confirmed Frerichs was freed in a swap involving a Talban drug lord imprisoned in the U.S., telling the Chicago Sun-Times: “In order to bring home a U.S. citizen and reunite him with his family, the President made the difficult decision to grant clemency to Haji Bashir Noorzai after he spent 17 years in U.S. Government custody.

“We will continue to work intensively – using a wide range of tools – to bring home all Americans wrongfully detained or held hostage abroad and Mark’s successful release is evidence of our commitment.”

Frerichs had last been seen in a video distributed earlier this year, pleading for his release so that he can be reunited with his family, according to a recording posted by The New Yorker magazine at the time.

A spokesman for the family, Eric Lebson, a former national security official who has been advising the Frerichs family, said Monday that Frerichs is “in Doha right now getting a medical check-up ... he was able to walk to the plane in Kabul.

Cakora said in a statement: “I am so happy to hear that my brother is safe and on his way home to us. Our family has prayed for this each day of the more than 31 months he has been a hostage. We never gave up hope that he would survive and come home safely to us.”

“... We are grateful to President Biden, Secretary Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and Senators Duckworth and Durbin for their efforts to free Mark. Senator Duckworth got personally involved — advocating tirelessly within our government to get him home.”

“My brother is alive and safe because President Biden took action. There were some folks arguing against the deal that brought Mark home, but President Biden did what was right. He saved the life of an innocent American veteran.”

“We also want to thank the countless people at the State Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and National Security Council who worked diligently to support us and push other elements of the US Government to make Mark’s safe return a priority. Ambassador Roger Carstens, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, was personally involved after Mark was taken and his efforts to raise Mark’s profile in both the Trump and Biden Administrations were important factors in today’s result.”

Lebson said in a statement “Everything about this case has been an uphill fight. Initially the Trump Administration gave away our leverage to get Mark home quickly by signing a peace accord with the Taliban without ever having asked them to return Mark first. Mark’s family then had to navigate two Administrations, where many people viewed Mark’s safe return as an impediment to their plans for Afghanistan.”

“There was a small group of dedicated folks — both in government and outside – who worked hard to keep Mark’s name in the news, created options, and helped get a decision in front of President Biden. Mark is free today because there are people who truly want to bring Americans home from hostage or wrongful detention abroad and President Biden has shown he is among that group.”

In Afghanistan, Noorzai told reporters at a press conference that he had been released from an unspecified U.S. prison and handed over earlier in the day to the Taliban in Kabul, in exchange for an American prisoner held in Afghanistan whom he did not identify.

Other Taliban officials claimed Noorzai was held at the U.S. detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, but did not offer say anything to support that claim.

The Taliban-appointed foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, also spoke at the press conference alongside Noorzai and welcomed the exchange, saying it marked the start of a “new era” in U.S.-Taliban relations.

“This can be a new chapter between Afghanistan and the United States, this can open a new door for talks between both countries,” Muttaqi said at the Kabul presser.

“This act shows us that all problems can be solved through talks and I thank both sides’ teams who worked so hard for this to happen,” Muttaqi added.

Since their takeover of Afghanistan in August last year, the Taliban have demanded the United States release Noorzai in exchange for Frerichs amid expectations of such exchanges for U.S. citizens held in Afghanistan.

However, there has been no public sign of Washington moving forward on any sort of prisoner trade or exchange.

The Taliban also posted a brief video Monday on social media showing Noorzai’s arrival at the Kabul airport where he was welcomed by top Taliban officials, including Muttaqi.

At the press conference, Noorzai expressed thankfulness at seeing his “mujahedeen brothers” — a reference to the Taliban — in Kabul.

“I pray for more success of the Taliban,” he added. “I hope this exchange can lead to peace between Afghanistan and America, because an American was released and I am also free now.”

Contributing: Associated Press